Somalia: Somaliland President Departs for First Official Working Visit to United States

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro departed on Thursday for his first official working visit to the United States since taking office, the presidency said.

The president will travel to the United States via the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement issued by the Somaliland presidency. Details about the duration of the visit and the officials he is expected to meet were not immediately disclosed.

The presidency described the trip as historic and said it was intended to strengthen diplomatic relations and expand cooperation in security and economic development.

The visit will also focus on attracting foreign investment and advancing Somaliland's campaign for broader international recognition, the statement said.

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During the trip, Abdullahi is expected to meet U.S. officials and other influential stakeholders to present Somaliland's interests, priorities and long-term aspirations.

The presidency said the visit demonstrated Somaliland's readiness to engage internationally with confidence and pursue strategic partnerships based on shared interests.

The trip comes as Somaliland intensifies its diplomatic outreach following Israel's decision in December 2025 to become the first United Nations member state to formally recognize it as an independent and sovereign country.

Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, parliament, security forces, currency and democratic institutions.

Abdullahi's visit is expected to place diplomatic recognition, security cooperation, investment and Somaliland's strategic position along the Gulf of Aden at the centre of discussions with American officials and other stakeholders.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)