Africa: Zambia General Election Tensions - Council of Anglican Provinces of Africa Calls for Prayer and Peace

Following tensions surrounding the recent General Elections in Zambia in August, the Council of Anglican Provinces of Africa (CAPA) has issued a statement and a call for prayer and peace.

Signed by the Most Revd Thabo Makgoba (the Metropolitan Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa) on behalf of the African Primates, the statement (dated 2 September) expresses concern for the democratic process and the detention of political opponents during the elections

Zambia General Elections and unrest

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A report from the United Nations shares that on 13 August, the incumbent president Hakainde Hichilema and his party won the elections, though his main competitor, Mr. Mundubile, claimed that the counting of the votes had been rigged.

Following the results of the election, Government authorities raided a house, resulting in an exchange of gunfire which fatally wounded former Zambian minister Mutotwe Kafwaya. 11 people were also arrested in this raid, including senior opposition figures. They were accused of planning a coup with the help of foreign militia, which they have denied.

Opposition figures detained include Bishop Trevor Mwamba, the retired Anglican Bishop of Botswana and a Zambian national who now leads Zambia's United National Independence Party (UNIP).

United Nations concern for the democratic process

The deteriorating human rights environment in Zambia has attracted comment from the United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk and other international observers, raising concerns about the future of democracy in the country.

On 19 August, Volker Türk issued a statement expressing concern about reports of arrests and detentions of opposition members: 'All arrests and resulting court proceedings - whatever the gravity of the alleged conduct or specific charges filed - must be fully consistent with international human rights standards, as well as Zambian domestic law. I urge the authorities to stop arresting people arbitrarily and to uphold fully the due process rights of all those detained.'

On September 2, Gina Romero, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of assembly and of association, issued a press release that expressed 'grave concern over the deteriorating democratic and human rights environment in Zambia and urgently called on the Government to uphold democratic integrity, safeguard civic space, and immediately cease the criminalisation of political dissent.' They noted that 'alongside documented instances of voter intimidation, assaults, and abductions, the escalation of violence and loss of life - including that of a former cabinet minister and polling agent - requires immediate international scrutiny.

CAPA's statement calls for healing, unity and reconciliation

The Statement from CAPA calls for Healing, Unity and Reconciliation. It notes that 'While elections are a cornerstone of democracy, the aftermath of this period has left wounds in the fabric of [the] Zambian society.'

The statement calls for solidarity with the detained, noting their detention 'with deep pastoral concern' and urges the authorities to ensure that 'rights are respected' and they are treated with dignity. It affirms: 'The Church stands with all detainees, affirming the principle of habeas corpus and the right to a fair and speedy trial.'

The statement also calls for 'open doors of dialogue' and challenges leaders to 'lay down the weapons of harsh words and political manoeuvring, and take up the tools of negotiation and compromise'. It affirms 'Reconciliation is not a sign of weakness; it is the highest form of strength and leadership. We urge all parties to move beyond the "winner-takes-all" mentality and to work toward a Zambia where every citizen feels seen, heard, and valued.'

The statement concludes with a call for congregations, families and individuals in the Africa Anglican Communion to pray for the nation of Zambia: 'Let us fall to our knees, acknowledging that we need divine intervention to heal the land, the nation, and its people.'

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Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

The Archbishop of Cape Town, who signed the CAPA Statement, also shared a statement on 1 September to raise concern about the Detention of Bishop Trevor Mwamba. It reinforced calls from Volker Türk and other groups, including the European Union, the African Union, SADC and the Commonwealth.

For more information

From the Anglican Communion

Read CAPA's full statement.

Read Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's statement.

United Nations

Watch Ravina Shamdasani reading Volker Türk's statement

Read the press release from Gina Romero - United Nations