South Africa: Several Injured After March and March Raids Refugee Camp

Vigilante group's "clean-up" targets displaced refugees in Durban

Vigilante group March and March raided a refugee camp in Durban on Thursday. Several people were injured and four refugees were taken to hospital.

Hundreds of refugees, mainly from the DRC, Burundi and Rwanda, have been camping outside the Department of Home Affairs on Che Guevara Road for more than three months. They have been verified by the department as being in the country legally. They have asked for protection from xenophobic attacks.

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March and March's "clean-up" event started on Thursday morning. Although the event poster explicitly said no weapons would be allowed, a number of people showed up with sjamboks and sticks.

The crowd reached the Che Guevara camp and began moving the refugees' belongings into the road, breaking through a police line despite being outnumbered by police, metro police and private security.

Some of the refugees reportedly threw rocks but GroundUp did not see this happen. One March and March leader was hit in the mouth. Police said an officer was hit by a rock allegedly thrown by a refugee, who was subsequently arrested. Two refugees sustained head injuries after being assaulted.

Police attempted to disperse the March and March group with rubber bullets and stun grenades. A seven-year-old girl was stepped on while the crowd was being dispersed. A woman was taken away in an ambulance after fainting.

Ignesia Assagai, a March and March supporter, was hit in the back by a rubber bullet. She said she believes the refugees must be sent back home to their countries of origin, regardless of their legal status.

Raphael Bahebwa, president of the Congolese Solidarity Campaign, said he was disappointed that police allowed the violence to break out.

Activist group Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign condemned the campaign.

"The refugees have suffered a whole winter on the streets, with an almost complete lack of proper clothing, food or shelter, amid continued daily harassment by March and March supporters. Two refugees have died on the site, with the most recent death due to a medical condition almost certainly worsened by continued exposure to harsh weather and barely sufficient nutrition," the campaign's statement said.

According to Bahebwa, some of the refugees have now opted to go to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng, having given up hope that the eThekwini Municipality will offer them shelter or protection.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had not responded to our questions at the time of publication.