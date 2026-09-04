South Africa: Illegal Mining Wrecks Johannesburg - South African News Briefs - September 4, 2026

An aerial view of the abandoned mine in Stilfontein in the in North West Province where hundreds of zama zama miners were underground.

Illegal Mining Wrecks Johannesburg

Illegal mining is causing widespread infrastructure damage and insecurity across Johannesburg and other parts of South Africa, reports AFP. Underground blasting and excavations have created cracks, sinkholes and collapsing roads. The so-called zama zamas, or irregular miners, work in abandoned shafts and in newly dug tunnels, damaging electricity and water infrastructure. They also contribute to violent crime and instability in surrounding communities. Despite increased police and military patrols, residents continue to face dangerous conditions. Mining experts warn that the damage could worsen.

MK Party Slams Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Court Bid

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The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party's legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to have the Section 89 Independent Panel report reviewed and set aside, describing the court action as a delaying tactic, reports SABC News. The report found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have seriously violated his oath of office in connection with the theft of $580,000 from his Phala Phala farm. Mpofu argued that the review application was aimed at avoiding accountability and delaying answers that South Africans are seeking from the president.

Durban Migrants Plead for Temporary Shelter

Foreign nationals who have been camping outside the Home Affairs refugee offices in Durban for more than three months are calling on the government to provide temporary shelter after being displaced from their homes and businesses, reports EWN. Tensions around the camp escalated after clashes broke out during a protest by March and March demonstrators. At least five people were hospitalised and three others arrested. The group, which includes refugees and asylum seekers, said that it was promised temporary accommodation while its members underwent identity verification. However, the government has instead urged them to return to their communities or go to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Limpopo.

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