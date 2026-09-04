Nigeria: Emir of Gumel Dies in Egypt

The Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, has died.

The monarch passed away on Thursday in Egypt.

His death has thrown the people of the Gumel Emirate and residents of Jigawa State into mourning, with tributes expected to continue to pour in from across the state and beyond.

The death of the respected traditional ruler is a significant loss to his family, associates and the entire Gumel community. Prayers have been offered for Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Prayers were also offered for Allah to grant his family, loved ones and the people of Gumel the strength and patience to bear the loss.

The death of the Emir represents a major loss to the Gumel Emirate, given the important role traditional institutions play in promoting peace, unity, cultural values and community development.

The Gumel Emirate is one of the historic traditional institutions in northern Nigeria, with a rich heritage and longstanding influence in the social and cultural affairs of its people.

As Emir, the late Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, served as custodian of the traditional institution and provided leadership to the people of the emirate.

His passing is expected to be deeply felt by members of the royal family, traditional title holders, community leaders and residents across the emirate.