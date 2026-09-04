Zimbabwe: EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann Dies Suddenly At Harare Home

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann has died, diplomatic sources have told NewZimbabwe.com.

Hagemann reportedly became suddenly ill at her home in Harare on Thursday morning before she was found unresponsive by staff.

The EU delegation in Harare is expected to issue an official statement once the necessary protocols have been concluded.

Hagemann's death comes less than a year after she began her diplomatic assignment in Zimbabwe.

She presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 11, 2025, formally marking the start of her tenure as the EU's ambassador to Zimbabwe.

During her brief tenure, Hagemann became a prominent voice on Zimbabwe's governance, human rights and economic reform agenda.

In February, she raised concerns over the shrinking civic space and political repression while stressing the EU's commitment to strengthening relations with Zimbabwe.

She also played a key role in Zimbabwe's Structured Dialogue on Arrears Clearance and Debt Restructuring, where she co-chaired the Governance Track.

As recently as July, Hagemann was publicly engaging on Zimbabwe's economic challenges, arguing that corruption continued to undermine investor confidence and the country's ability to attract investment.

The EU envoy was also active in promoting trade, investment and cooperation between Zimbabwe and the European bloc.