Zimbabwe: EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann Dies Suddenly At Harare Home

4 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Katrin Hagemann has died, diplomatic sources have told NewZimbabwe.com.

Hagemann reportedly became suddenly ill at her home in Harare on Thursday morning before she was found unresponsive by staff.

The EU delegation in Harare is expected to issue an official statement once the necessary protocols have been concluded.

Hagemann's death comes less than a year after she began her diplomatic assignment in Zimbabwe.

She presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 11, 2025, formally marking the start of her tenure as the EU's ambassador to Zimbabwe.

During her brief tenure, Hagemann became a prominent voice on Zimbabwe's governance, human rights and economic reform agenda.

In February, she raised concerns over the shrinking civic space and political repression while stressing the EU's commitment to strengthening relations with Zimbabwe.

She also played a key role in Zimbabwe's Structured Dialogue on Arrears Clearance and Debt Restructuring, where she co-chaired the Governance Track.

As recently as July, Hagemann was publicly engaging on Zimbabwe's economic challenges, arguing that corruption continued to undermine investor confidence and the country's ability to attract investment.

The EU envoy was also active in promoting trade, investment and cooperation between Zimbabwe and the European bloc.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.