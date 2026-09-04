Zimbabwe: Comaliso Demands Immediate Stop to Property Demolitions By Harare City Council

COALITION for Market and Liberal Solutions (COMALISO) has called for an immediate halt to property demolitions in Zimbabwe, demanding due diligence, accountability and a "shelter rights safety net" to protect vulnerable families facing displacement.

In a statement issued after visiting affected communities in Ruwa, COMALISO said it supported action against illegal land allocations by rogue individuals, but condemned the impact of ongoing demolitions on innocent citizens.

"The State is obliged to enforce lawful land use and building regulations, yet due diligence, transparency and accountability must precede any demolition exercise," COMALISO said.

"The rights of citizens to secure shelter, dignity and procedural fairness are constitutionally protected and must be respected without fear or favour."

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The coalition said the scale and pace of recent demolitions had left affected communities in shock and despair.

It argued that the demolitions violated Section 74 of the Constitution, which prohibits arbitrary evictions and home demolitions, as well as Section 28, which recognises the right to adequate shelter.

"These laws protect citizens, not land barons and rogue property developers who seem immunised from the shock and are left to enjoy their ill-gotten loot," the statement read.

COMALISO has proposed the establishment of a multi-stakeholder "Secure Shelter Team" comprising government departments, local authorities, the legal sector, human rights organisations and residents' associations.

The proposed team would verify the legality of targeted demolitions and assess the extent of shelter and property rights violations already suffered, including displacement.

The coalition also expressed concern over the absence of adequate safeguards for children, the elderly, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups affected by the demolitions.

It is therefore calling for a moratorium on further demolitions until an operational "shelter rights safety net" is put in place.

According to COMALISO, the safety net should guarantee alternative accommodation, adequate notice, fair compensation where applicable and psychosocial support for displaced families.

The organisation also reiterated its call for systematic regularisation and the issuance of title deeds in urban, rural and farming areas to prevent fraudulent property acquisition and protect legitimate property owners.

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"Every Zimbabwean life matters. Dignified, secure and unbreachable property ownership is now non-negotiable," it said.

The call comes as Harare City Council released a schedule over a week ago for the demolition of structures it classified as "illegal".

The structures, mostly residential, have been targeted in several areas, with demolitions beginning earlier this week.

The exercise has sparked anger and despair among affected families, some of whom face losing homes they claim to have acquired through formal or recognised channels.