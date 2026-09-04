Ethiopia: Failed Rains, Broken Livelihoods: Janamora's Farmers Confront Hunger, Loss and Despair

Addis Abeba — In the drought-stricken highlands of Janamora Woreda in North Gonder zone of Amhara region, the failure of seasonal rains is destroying far more than crops.

Addis Ababa travel Fields that should have produced peas, beans and barley have dried up. Livestock are dying. Families are running out of food and water. For some residents, the pressure of hunger, economic collapse and family separation has become unbearable.

Among those caught in the unfolding crisis is Werqu Esmaeil, a 40-year-old farmer and father of three from Wasel Kebele in Janamora Woreda.

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Discover morePoliticsEthiopian news updatesGeographic Reference Werqu told Addis Standard that the prolonged drought has not only destroyed his livelihood but also separated him from his family and pushed him into severe psychological distress.

"I am a father of three children. Because of the drought, I could not feed my wife and my children. They all left me, and I stayed home alone," Werqu said.

He said his inability to provide food for his family eventually contributed to the breakdown of his marriage. His three children, aged 12, 8 and 3, later left him and were taken in by another family.

The consequence has been that I felt dying was better than suffering from hunger. That is why I chose to die rather than continue seeing my family separatedNewspapers Discover moreAddis Ababa eventsBreaking news alertpoliticsDigital media advertisingpoliticalWar & ConflictDemographicsNews subscription servicenewsGeopolitics consulting Werqu Esmaeil

For Werqu, the crisis began in the fields.

Farmers in Janamora depend heavily on predictable seasonal rainfall to cultivate crops including peas, beans and barley. But this year, the rains that sustain their livelihoods failed to arrive with the consistency required for planting and crop development.

According to Werqu, rain began in April but remained insufficient during the critical farming period. There was only one episode of rainfall in June, followed by only a few rainy days in July.

Some crops that managed to emerge were subsequently damaged by heavy rain. "Last year was a drought, but it was not like this," he said.

With little food at home and no reliable prospect of a harvest, Werqu said his situation became increasingly desperate.

After his children left, he attempted to take his own life by drinking bedbug poison, he said. A neighbor intervened and saved him. "Alongside the hunger, the loneliness is killing me. Being separated from my children is devastating," Werqu said.

He said he knows other farmers who have also attempted to take their own lives amid worsening economic and humanitarian conditions, with some rescued by neighbors. "The situation is very painful. Seeing your children suffering from hunger, with nothing to eat or drink at home, is unbearable," he said.

Werqu said the prolonged suffering had reached a point where death appeared preferable to continuing to endure hunger while watching his family fall apart.

"The consequence has been that I felt dying was better than suffering from hunger. That is why I chose to die rather than continue seeing my family separated," Werqu said.

As he reflected on his experience, Werqu became emotional. "I wish I had died. It will pass as rumors," he said, tears falling from his eyes.

A crisis stretching beyond one household

Werqu's experience is one of many emerging from Janamora, where farmers told Addis Standard that drought conditions have created severe food shortages, livestock deaths and growing uncertainty about how communities will survive in the coming months.

Newspapers Tazebew Nigus, another farmer in the area, said residents are facing a crisis unlike anything they can remember.

"We have never experienced this kind of situation before. It is severe, and we urgently need assistance," Tazebew told Addis Standard.

Residents said they are struggling to cope with the consequences of the failed rains and appealed for immediate intervention by government institutions and humanitarian organizations.

For farming communities whose livelihoods depend almost entirely on rainfall, the disruption of one agricultural season can quickly trigger a chain reaction: failed crops reduce household food supplies, income disappears, livestock lose access to grazing and water, and families are forced to sell assets or depend on increasingly limited assistance.

In Janamora, residents say that chain reaction is already underway.

Seven people reportedly drank poison

The growing humanitarian pressure has also taken a devastating psychological toll.

According to Sechu Usmanie Mohammod, an officer at Wasel Kebele, seven people drank poison amid the worsening conditions. Two died, while five were saved through the intervention of neighbors.

"Seven people drank poison. Two died and five were saved through the collaboration of neighbors. People are under severe stress, and some have attempted suicide because of the burden they are facing," Sechu told Addis Standard.

He said the disruption of the seasonal rains has severely affected the agricultural calendar on which farmers depend.

"The rainy season is expected to begin in April, and farmers normally cultivate their crops from May through June, July and August. But this year, that did not happen. There was only one time rain in June and a few rainy days in July. We have never experienced a situation like this. It is very serious and severe," he said.

Funds collected from volunteer members were used by Janamora Woreda to purchase 15 quintals of grain. The assistance was distributed to 104 vulnerable people, with each recipient receiving 15 kilograms of grain Janamora Woreda Prosperity Party

The drought has also resulted in significant livestock losses. According to Sechu, approximately 600 animals have died in Wasel Kebele alone.

The losses are particularly alarming in rural communities where livestock are not merely a source of food but also represent household savings, income and a critical buffer against economic shocks.

Sechu said children, pregnant women, older people and people with disabilities are among those particularly vulnerable to the worsening humanitarian conditions.

He said officials had conducted an assessment in the kebele, but residents had yet to receive adequate assistance from government institutions or non-governmental organizations.

"I am currently collaborating with individuals to support the most affected people in our kebele. That is what I can do personally because I cannot stand seeing people dying. It is hard to face the truth," he said.

Addis Standard attempted to contact officials from Janamora Woreda for further information, but they were not available to provide a response.

Newspapers However, information from the zone's Prosperity Party indicates that limited grain assistance has been distributed to vulnerable residents of Janamora Woreda.

Under the theme, "Generosity for Ethiopia's Elevation", the party said that grain assistance was provided to people in need in Mekane Berhan on 21 August 2026.

Funds collected from volunteer members were used by Janamora Woreda to purchase 15 quintals of grain. The assistance was distributed to 104 vulnerable people, with each recipient receiving 15 kilograms of grain.

The Party said recipients of the assistance expressed gratitude to the volunteers and other supporting entities, describing mutual support and assistance to vulnerable people as an important part of the community's culture and values.

An estimated 85,000 people affected

The scale of the drought extends far beyond Wasel Kebele. DW reported that approximately 85,000 people have been affected by drought in Janamora Woreda following the failure of seasonal rains.

Ethiopian election analysis According to the report, 17 kebeles are facing inadequate rainfall, leaving communities with serious shortages of food and water.

"The situation is very serious. What is surprising is that it started raining on 01 May, but by 20 July there was nothing. Now 17 kebeles do not have rain. About 85,000 people are in trouble. They are very hungry," an official was quoted as saying.

Local officials said they had raised the situation with authorities at the zonal and regional levels and were seeking assistance. However, affected communities had yet to receive the level of support required to address the worsening crisis.

For farmers such as Werqu, however, the consequences are already immediate and deeply personal.

The drought is measured not only in failed rainfall totals or hectares of damaged farmland, but in empty households, dying animals, separated families and growing despair.

Janamora's crisis unfolds amid Ethiopia's widening climate emergency

The unfolding emergency in Janamora is part of a broader and increasingly complex climate and humanitarian crisis facing Ethiopia.

The country is confronting the prospect of intensified climate shocks associated with the 2026-2027 El Niño phenomenon at a time when millions of people are already struggling with the combined effects of conflict, displacement, drought, economic pressure and repeated disruptions to agricultural production.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is seeking US$50 million to assist 4.66 million people facing worsening food insecurity and livelihood losses as Ethiopia prepares for the impacts of a forecast El Niño event.

The assistance is planned for the period from June 2026 to March 2027 and will target 114 woredas where anticipatory action against drought has been activated.

The targeted areas include parts of Afar, Amhara, northern Somali and Tigray regional states, alongside flood-prone areas in southern Somali, South Ethiopia and South West Ethiopia regions.

The strategy reflects the increasingly fragmented nature of Ethiopia's climate emergency: while some regions are confronting rainfall shortages and deteriorating drought conditions, others face the threat of destructive flooding.

The wider regional outlook is equally concerning.

The UN World Food Program has warned that climate shocks associated with the broader El Niño system could significantly worsen food insecurity across vulnerable regions, particularly in East and Southern Africa, where millions of people are already living with the consequences of repeated droughts, floods and conflict.

When the rains no longer follow the agricultural calendar

Ethiopia's agricultural system remains heavily dependent on predictable seasonal rainfall.

For generations, farming communities have organized planting, cultivation and harvesting around relatively established rainfall cycles. When those cycles become irregular, the consequences extend rapidly through rural economies.

Since May this year, meteorological assessments have pointed to increasingly irregular rainfall patterns, including normal to below-normal precipitation in some areas during the main Kiremt rainy season.

Prolonged dry spells and high temperatures can reduce soil moisture, damage crops and diminish grazing land, placing additional pressure on households that depend on both farming and livestock.

For communities such as those in Janamora, the failure of rains during critical planting and growing periods can mean the loss of an entire agricultural season.

The impact is particularly severe because rural households often have limited alternatives once crops fail.

A failed harvest can eliminate food supplies and household income simultaneously. As livestock weaken or die, families lose another essential economic asset. The ability to recover from the next climate shock is then further reduced.

Conflict and climate: a compounding crisis

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The effects of climate disruption are also being felt differently across Ethiopia because communities enter the crisis with vastly unequal levels of resilience.

Ethiopian election analysis In northern Ethiopia, particularly in Tigray, climate pressures are compounded by the long-term consequences of the devastating two-year war, which destroyed agricultural assets and disrupted livelihoods across large parts of the region.

Farmers struggling to recover from conflict-related losses also face shortages of seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs, making it increasingly difficult to replant or recover after failed seasons.

Reports from humanitarian actors have indicated that some localities in Tigray experienced severe rainfall shortages during critical periods of the agricultural season, further threatening communities already weakened by years of conflict and displacement.

The crisis illustrates a broader reality confronting Ethiopia: climate shocks rarely occur in isolation.

Drought interacts with conflict. Conflict destroys household assets. Economic hardship reduces the ability of families to prepare for climate emergencies. Repeated shocks then push already vulnerable communities closer to humanitarian catastrophe.

A country facing drought and floods at the same time

El Niño-related weather disruptions are also producing sharply contrasting risks across Ethiopia.

While communities in northern and eastern parts of the country face drought and declining water availability, southern and equatorial areas face the prospect of heavy rainfall and flooding.

The FAO has activated anticipatory action across 114 targeted woredas in preparation for this dual threat.

Southern Somali, South Ethiopia and South West Ethiopia are among areas facing heightened flood risks during upcoming rainy periods, while drought preparedness measures are being prioritized in other vulnerable regions.

The simultaneous threat of drought and flooding presents an enormous challenge for humanitarian agencies and government institutions.

Resources must be deployed to communities where crops are failing because there is too little rain while, at the same time, preparations are required for communities where excessive rainfall could destroy homes, infrastructure and agricultural land.

Waiting for rain

In Janamora, farmers continue to watch the weather and wait for the rains that failed to arrive when they were most needed.

But for many households, the damage has already been done.Crops have failed. Livestock have died. Food supplies are dwindling. Families are struggling to remain together. For Werqu, the drought has already cost him the life he once knew.

For communities across Janamora, the failed rains have become a crisis of livelihoods, food security and survival.

And unless meaningful assistance reaches affected households quickly, residents fear that the drought now unfolding in their fields could develop into an even deeper humanitarian catastrophe.