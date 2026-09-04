South Africa: ANC and DA in Dead Heat Across Key Metros As MK Dominates Ethekwini

The latest Ipsos poll reveals a fierce, neck-and-neck battle between the ANC and DA in major South African metros, with the political capital of Tshwane tilting toward the DA at 31%. While the ANC leads narrowly in Johannesburg at 31% to the DA's 27%, Jacob Zuma's MK Party is set for a massive surge in eThekwini with 55% support. With local elections on 4 November, pollsters note that final outcomes will heavily depend on voter turnout strategies across the contested provinces.

The latest Ipsos Pulse of the People omnibus poll, the country's largest, reveals a head-to-head contest between the ANC and DA in four metros, with the ANC slightly ahead in Johannesburg at 31% to the DA's Helen Zille at 27%.

The current national result for the poll is: ANC 31%; DA 25%; MK 14% (and now reliably South Africa's third-largest party); EFF (11%); Action SA (6% and doing well in the Gauteng metros); IFP (3%) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) at 2% (both the DA and PA say Ipsos under-polls for their parties).

Polling figures, released on Friday, 4 September, also show that the DA is ahead with 31% of those polled against the ANC's 22% in Tshwane. The political capital could go blue, according to both internal DA polls and now the Ipsos numbers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Social Research Foundation has found that the DA is polling higher in Johannesburg, but its phone poll of urban residents is smaller.

The four metros where the ANC and DA are close, according to Ipsos, are Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City. In eThekwini, MK is projected for a victory, with 55% of those surveyed saying they would vote for the party...