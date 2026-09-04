Malawi: Mama Kadzamira Loses Fresh Bid in Tichitenji Estate Dispute

4 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed former official hostess Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira's application to suspend enforcement of a High Court judgment in the long-running Tichitenji Estate dispute, ruling it lacks the jurisdiction to hear the request at this stage of proceedings.

In an order dated September 2, 2026, the court said Kadzamira must first file an application for a stay of the varied order in the lower court before seeking relief at appellate level. The court also ordered "Mama" Kadzamira to cover the respondents' costs for the dismissed application.

The long-running saga stems from a December 2025 High Court ruling, which found the Kaphwiti Banda family to be the lawful owner of the estate and declared Kadzamira's title deed defective and invalid.

Following that judgment, the High Court granted a stay of enforcement pending determination of Kadzamira's appeal. In July 2026, the court modified its earlier order, allowing both parties to use separate portions of the estate while the appeal remained pending.

The latest Supreme Court of Appeal order does not determine the outcome of the main appeal itself, which remains pending before the courts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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