Malawi: Beauty Queens Meet VP Ansah to Build Malawi-Zimbabwe Creative Ties

Vice President Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah held an audience with Miss International Africa Yollanda Chimbarami and Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 Lyshanda Moyas in Blantyre on Wednesday, as the beauty queens looked to forge fresh ties between Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the meeting, Chimbarami described herself and Moyas as ambassadors with a strong African network, expressing a shared desire to build meaningful partnerships between the two nations.

Discussions during the meeting centred on the importance of the creative industry, with the Zimbabwean delegation sharing details of the work they have been doing within that space.

The beauty queens revealed they work closely with the Zimbabwean government, dedicating much of their platform to supporting young girls and boys living with disabilities across the African continent.

In her remarks, Vice President Ansah welcomed the visit, commending the beauty queens for what she described as their enviable and impactful work.

She said the pair were true icons and strong leaders, serving as role models for young people in their respective countries.

Before departing, the beauty queens presented Vice President Ansah with a gift of Zimbabwean national fabric, an initiative facilitated by Zimbabwe's First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Some engagements the beauty queens have done in the country has been attending the Airtel Top 8 cup finals at Bingu National Stadium.

They have armed police uniform security moving with them.