Kenya: 75 Enter Race for PSC Female Commissioner As 12 Are Shortlisted

Nairobi — The race to replace former Kakamega Woman Representative Rachel Ameso Amolo as the female non-MP commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission has narrowed to 12 candidates from 75 applicants.

The Parliamentary Service Commission has shortlisted 12 women for interviews scheduled for September 10, setting the stage for a contest that has attracted former legislators, diplomats, academics and professionals from across the country.

Among those who have made the cut are former MPs Dennitah Ghati, Fatuma Ibrahim Ali and Prof Jacqueline Oduol, as well as former parliamentary commissioner aspirant Sunjeev Kaur Birdi.

The shortlist also includes Ambassador Amina Ali Abdalla, Betty Mbonne Nyage, CPA Margaret Nyakoboke Ogega, Diana Nadzua Mwacharo, Dr Brenda Sara Khanani, Mary Mwende Muthoka, Rachael Wanjiku Kihara and Stellah Chepkemboi Ruttoh.

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The interviews will be conducted at the Mini Chamber on the first floor of County Hall Building along Parliament Road in Nairobi.

The first candidate, Ms Amina Ali Abdalla, is scheduled to appear at 8am, followed by Ms Betty Mbonne Nyage at 8.30am and CPA Margaret Nyakoboke Ogega at 9am.

Ms Ghati will face the panel at 9.30am, followed by Ms Mwacharo at 10am, Dr Khanani at 10.30am and Ms Fatuma Ibrahim Ali at 11am.

Ms Mary Mwende Muthoka is scheduled for 11.30am, Prof Oduol at noon, Ms Kihara at 12.30pm, Ms Ruttoh at 2pm and Ms Birdi at 2.30pm.

The commission said shortlisted candidates must appear with their original national identity cards as well as original testimonials and certificates.

Members of the public have also been invited to submit information that may assist the commission in assessing the suitability of any of the shortlisted candidates.

Such information must be submitted through memoranda on oath to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate and Secretary to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The memoranda may be hand-delivered to Parliament, posted or submitted electronically and must reach the commission by 5pm on September 9, 2026.

Six-year term

The vacancy follows the completion of the six-year tenure of Ms Ameso, who served as the female non-MP commissioner during the sixth Parliamentary Service Commission.

Ameso joined the commission in 2020, replacing Dr Lorna Mumelo as the female representative drawn from outside Parliament.

She remained in office through the transition from the fifth to the sixth Parliamentary Service Commission following the 2022 General Election.

Parliamentary records show that when the sixth commission was constituted, Ms Ameso was retained as the female non-MP commissioner, joining the new crop of commissioners approved by Parliament.

Her tenure has now ended, paving the way for the recruitment of her successor.

The Constitution provides that the PSC shall include one man and one woman appointed by Parliament from among persons experienced in public affairs but who are not Members of Parliament.

Unlike commissioners who are MPs, the non-MP commissioners serve a single, non-renewable six-year term. The position therefore gives the successful candidate a full six-year stint on the powerful parliamentary body.

The commission is responsible for providing services and facilities necessary for the effective functioning of Parliament, constituting offices within the Parliamentary Service and appointing and supervising office holders.

It also prepares the annual estimates of expenditure of the Parliamentary Service, exercises budgetary control and undertakes programmes aimed at promoting the ideals of parliamentary democracy.

Former MPs in race

The shortlist has brought several familiar political figures back into the parliamentary arena.

Ms Dennitah Ghati, who has been shortlisted, is a former Migori Woman Representative.

Prof Jacqueline Oduol is also a former legislator, while Ms Fatuma Ibrahim Ali previously served as Wajir Woman Representative.

Their inclusion means the contest will feature candidates with direct experience in Parliament alongside professionals whose careers have been built outside elective politics.

Ms Birdi is also among the candidates who have previously been associated with parliamentary leadership contests.

The commission had advertised the vacancy on August 14, giving qualified Kenyans 14 days to submit their applications.

Applicants were required to be Kenyan citizens, hold a university degree, have at least 10 years' experience in public affairs and meet the leadership and integrity requirements under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

They were also required to be non-MPs.

The commission's decision to shortlist 12 candidates came after reviewing the applications received by the August 28 deadline.

The official notice also revealed an unusual feature of the application process: six men applied for a position constitutionally reserved for a woman.

The male applicants included Danstan Osiemo Nyangaresi, David Musyimi Kiio, Erick Otieno Okeyo, Kennedy Adongo, Ombui Ayienda Peterson and Raphael Ochieng Odete.

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Article 127(2)(d) requires the commission to include one man and one woman appointed by Parliament from persons experienced in public affairs but who are not MPs. The female seat was therefore only open to women.

Who will make final decision?

Although the PSC is conducting the interviews and will identify the preferred candidate, the final appointment process involves both Houses of Parliament.

The commission is required to consider the applications, shortlist and interview the candidates before recommending a suitable name to the National Assembly and the Senate in accordance with the Standing Orders of the respective Houses.

The process will therefore culminate in Parliament deciding who takes over the seat previously held by Ms Ameso.

The successful candidate will join a commission that plays a central role in determining how Parliament is administered, including its staffing, facilities, budget and institutional programmes.

The position is consequently not merely ceremonial, with commissioners exercising significant influence over the administration and resources of the Legislature.

The interviews on September 10 will provide the first major test for the 12 candidates before the process moves to the two Houses for consideration and approval.