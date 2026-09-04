Nigeria: Keyamo Bags 'Minister of the Decade' Award

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has been honoured as the "Minister of the Decade" at the centenary celebration of the Daily Times of Nigeria held on Thursday at the ThisDay Dome, Abuja.

The recognition was presented under the Times Heroes Award, themed "Honouring the Past and Shaping the Future," which celebrates Nigerians whose contributions and leadership have played significant roles in the country's development.

The ceremony attracted prominent figures from the political, business, media and cultural sectors, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos were also among dignitaries at the event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The centenary celebration also honoured former leaders and notable personalities associated with the Daily Times, recognising their contributions to the development of one of Nigeria's most historic media institutions.

Founded in 1926, the Daily Times has played a major role in Nigeria's media history, contributing to public discourse and documenting the country's political and socio-economic evolution.

The newspaper experienced years of decline and institutional challenges before its acquisition by Fidelis Anosike, Chairman of Folio Communications Limited. Under the new ownership, efforts have been made to revive the brand and preserve its heritage while repositioning it for relevance in the contemporary media environment.

Keyamo's award came against the backdrop of ongoing reforms and transformation in Nigeria's aviation sector under his leadership.

The Minister attended the event alongside the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mahmud Adam Kambari, and chief executives of aviation agencies, including Capt. Chris Najomo of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Olubunmi Kuku of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Farouk Umar of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and Charles Anosike of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Also present were the Rector/Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Danjuma Adamu Ismaila, and the Vice Chancellor of the Africa Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, alongside directors from the ministry and its agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The award plaque was presented to Keyamo by the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe.

In his remarks, Keyamo expressed appreciation for the recognition but dedicated the award to the leadership and staff of the aviation agencies under his supervision.

He said the progress recorded in the sector was not the achievement of one individual, stressing that the chief executives, directors and other aviation professionals had played crucial roles in implementing the government's reform agenda.

Keyamo also commended personnel working behind the scenes, saying their dedication and professionalism had contributed significantly to the transformation being witnessed across the sector.

The Minister described the recognition as an honour for the collective efforts of the aviation industry and those working to advance its development.