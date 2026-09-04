Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Army Accused of Bombing of Humanitarian Aircraft in Minembwe

The AFC-M23 movement has condemned the bombing of a civilian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid and essential supplies to Minembwe, South Kivu, on August 27.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 2, the AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said the aircraft was bombed at about 8:10 a.m. while delivering assistance to civilians in the area that has suffered attack for over a year.

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The movement blamed the incident on the coalition of forces aligned with the Congolese army (FARDC), Burundian forces, the Kinshasa-backed FDLR genocidal militia, Wazalendo militias, foreign mercenaries and other local armed groups.

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Kanyuka condemned the "terrorist act against a humanitarian mission whose purpose was to provide urgent assistance to civilian populations facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis."

The AFC/M23 also linked the incident to another aircraft which was destroyed in Minembwe on June 30 while carrying medicines for a local hospital, as well as a similar incident in Walikale in 2025.

"Such acts are deliberately aimed at discouraging humanitarian organisations and partners from assisting vulnerable civilian populations," Kanyuka said.

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The AFC-M23 called on the relevant actors and mediators involved in efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in DR Congo to take note of the incidents.

Kanyuka also condemned Kinshasa's failure to neutralise FDLR, and its "deliberate choice to impose large scale war on the Congolese people."

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He reiterated AFC/M23's commitment to protecting civilians without discrimination, and said it is determined to establish an appropriate security perimeter to prevent and respond to further threats.