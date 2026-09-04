Uganda: MP Wakida Warns Against Arresting Health Workers Over Medicine Stock-Outs

Kibuku Member of Parliament Patrick Godfrey Wakida has warned against the blanket arrest of health workers accused of directing patients to buy medicines from private pharmacies, saying some are responding to prolonged government medicine stock-outs.

Wakida said health workers should be punished where there is evidence of theft, but argued that prescribing medicines for patients to buy outside government facilities should not automatically be treated as criminal conduct when the medicines are unavailable at the facility.

He said some health facilities go for three to four weeks without essential medicines, leaving clinicians with the choice of watching patients go without treatment or directing them to obtain the medicines elsewhere.

"I support zero tolerance for theft. But in many places, health workers are arrested for 'telling patients to buy outside.' They are not thieves. They have no medicine," Wakida said.

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His comments come amid concerns over theft and misuse of medicines in public health facilities, as well as persistent shortages of essential drugs.

Wakida attributed part of the problem to what he described as a Shs150 billion funding gap for essential medicines and said government should address the financing shortfall alongside efforts to fight theft.

He called for the government to provide the Shs150 billion needed to close the essential medicines gap in the 2027/28 financial year budget and supplementary funding.

Wakida also proposed increasing government spending on medicines to at least Shs10,000 per person annually.

He further called for the full digitalisation of the National Medical Stores (NMS) medicine-tracking system, from warehouses to health facilities and ultimately patients.

He said the system should include public dashboards showing what medicines each health facility receives, allowing citizens to monitor deliveries and identify shortages.

"Distinguish theft from system failure: publish verified stock-out days per facility and stop blanket arrest of staff who prescribe outside during confirmed stock-outs," Wakida said.

He said genuine cases of medicine theft should be investigated and prosecuted, but authorities should also establish whether a health worker was operating in a facility where the required medicines were unavailable.

Wakida said the country should address three problems simultaneously: inadequate financing for medicines, theft and poor management of procured supplies.

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He also raised concerns about medicines expiring before reaching patients, saying accountability should extend beyond health workers to the systems responsible for procurement, storage and distribution.

"Yes, some medicines are stolen. But we are also failing to budget enough, failing to manage what we procure, and allowing medicines to expire before they reach the patient," he said.

Wakida said arresting health workers alone would not solve medicine shortages in public facilities.

"If we want full shelves in our health centres, we must confront all three problems--not just arrest the health worker standing in front of an empty shelf," he said.