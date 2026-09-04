Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Major Agric Initiatives Seeking Rwf20tn in Financing

Rwanda's various agricultural initiatives and projects in need of financing have been pitched at the ongoing Africa Food Systems Summit, taking place from September1 to 4.

The initiatives are set to be implemented from now through 2030 and 2050.

1. $335.4 million climate-smart agriculture programme

The Climate-Smart Agriculture Investment Plan, prepared with the International Finance Corporation, identifies $335.4 million (approx. Rwf493.8 billion) in private investment potential by 2030.

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According to Telesphore Ndabamenya, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, the plan aims to link 170,200 farmers and 375 companies to climate-smart finance and make 83,250 hectares more productive and resilient.

2. $9.2 billion sustainable landscape management investment

Rwanda has approved the Rwanda Sustainable Landscape Management Investment Framework, worth $9.2 billion (about Rwf13.54 trillion) through to 2050. Of this amount, $2.3 billion falls under its first phase to 2030, while $2.2 billion is directed towards soil erosion control, the minister said.

"Land degradation is not a cost we will face at some point in the future. It is a cost we are paying now, every season. Every franc invested in terracing, agroforestry, soil conservation and watershed protection is therefore not spending on the environment. It is the recovery of output we are currently losing," he said.

He noted that Rwanda had invested for two decades in the physical protection of its landscapes. "We have constructed 142,318 hectares of radical terraces and brought 71,585 hectares under irrigation."

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3. Rwf6.4 trillion Fifth Agriculture Transformation Plan

The Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation will cost Rwf6.4 trillion through to 2029. About 43.7 per cent of the money is expected to come from the private sector.

Experts call for innovative financing mechanisms

Speaking at a side event called "Deals & Financing: Scaling Agri-food Investments: From Blended Finance to Breakthrough Deals", Everlyn Musyoka, Head of Value Proposition, Smallholder Farmers, Africa, at Bayer, called for innovative financing mechanisms.

She highlighted how strategic investments, innovation and partnerships can unlock sustainable growth in food systems, strengthen food security and improve farmers' livelihoods across the continent.

She said investment works best when combined with innovation, partnerships, technical support and infrastructure that help farmers improve productivity and resilience.

"We have seen through our own investments that when finance is paired with local capability building and long-term collaboration, impact becomes both scalable and sustainable," she noted.

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Musyoka said the ultimate measure of success should be whether investments create meaningful outcomes for farmers, communities and food systems.

"Transparency, measurable impact, and accountability are critical if blended finance is to attract both public trust and private capital. Successful investments are those that improve farmer productivity, strengthen resilience, support livelihoods, and contribute to food security. Strong governance frameworks and clear impact measures help ensure that both financial and development objectives remain aligned."

She said strong policy frameworks help unlock both local and international capital while creating opportunities for farmers and rural communities.

"Infrastructure helps farmers access markets and reduce post-harvest losses, while innovation helps improve productivity, resilience and sustainability," Musyoka said.

"The critical question is not whether we invest in technology or infrastructure, but how we ensure both ultimately benefit farmers.

Investments should help farmers gain access to better seed, agronomic knowledge, digital tools and stronger market opportunities. When technology delivers practical value at farm level, adoption and impact naturally follow."

Livestock experts call for greater investment

African livestock experts called for increased investment in the continent's livestock sector, arguing that Africa should focus on making animals more productive and climate-resilient.

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Shirley Tarawali, an Emeritus Fellow at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), said a dairy cow producing about two litres of milk a day could potentially produce 15 to 20 litres through better feed, animal health, genetics and management.

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Getachew Diriba, Senior Adviser at Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture, called for greater access to climate finance to help African farmers and pastoralists adapt to climate change.

He argued that livestock systems can be improved to produce more while reducing their environmental impact.

Huyam Ahmed Mohammed Elamin Salih, Director of the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources, said Africa's livestock potential was being undermined by weak investment and underdeveloped value chains.

She pointed to the paradox of a continent with about one-third of the world's livestock continuing to depend heavily on imported animal-source foods.

Ugandan agripreneur and community leader Jane Frances Acilo, who is scaling climate-smart agriculture in northern Uganda, said finance for smallholder farmers through different initiatives is key to transforming the food system.

"The biggest challenge that smallholder farmers face is access to finance," Acilo, who founded Abja Farms Ltd and the Jane Acilo Foundation.

"Unfortunately, the traditional banking model does not favour our smallholder and subsistence farmers in Africa," Acilo said.