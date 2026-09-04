Malawi: Govt Convenes High-Level Summit to Fast-Track Construction of Mombera University

Senior government figures gathered in Lilongwe for a high-level meeting aimed at accelerating preparations for the long-awaited Mombera University project.

The meeting was chaired by Second Vice President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana, who convened the summit at his office as part of efforts to push forward the multi-billion-kwacha infrastructure initiative.

Among those present was Lands Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu, who joined senior colleagues in reviewing status reports submitted by the project's Steering Committee.

Speaking after the meeting, Chipungu described the university as a transformative national priority with the potential to reshape Malawi's educational landscape. "Mombera University is an important national project that will contribute to expanding access to higher education, developing human capital, and advancing Malawi's broader development agenda," he said.

The taskforce, led by the Second Vice President, reviewed ground-level preparations for the project, with officials seeking to resolve outstanding technical, spatial and administrative issues before construction work can proceed.

With Chihana overseeing the initiative and Chipungu addressing matters relating to land, the government has signalled that the flagship university remains a central pillar of its development agenda, even as the project continues to face delays following a separate procurement dispute over the awarding of a major construction contract.