Malawi: DPP Issues Blistering Rebuke to Speaker Over 'Competing Center of Power'

Party chief Peter Mukhito issues scathing rebuke to National Assembly Speaker over 'out of line' press briefing.

Tensions boil over within Malawi's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as senior figures turn on each other.

Mukhito insists 'no individual is bigger than the party' as he demands Speaker respect President Arthur Peter Mutharika's mandate.

Malawi's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been rocked by a explosive internal civil war after its Secretary General launched a blistering public attack on the Speaker of the National Assembly.

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In an uncompromising statement issued today, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito lashed out at the Speaker--who double-hats as a member of the party's elite Central Executive Committee--demanding he fall in line, respect President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and stop creating "competing centers of authority."

The explosive intervention follows a high-profile press conference held by the Speaker, where he fired shots at the administration over a laundry list of national crises--including the controversial Salima water project, passport delays, state power blackouts involving ESCOM and EGENCO, NOCMA contracts, and systemic failings in agriculture and mining.

'NO INDIVIDUAL IS GREATER'

Firing back in true sensational style, party boss Mukhito warned that senior figures occupy public office through party backing and must show "restraint, discipline, and respect" rather than engaging in cheap public confrontation.

While insisting the party respects parliamentary oversight, Mukhito delivered a sharp ultimatum to the Speaker: stop undermining the President.

"Accountability should strengthen Government, not paralyze it," Mukhito declared. "Political maturity demands consultation before confrontation. The Party will not accept conduct that unnecessarily weakens the authority of the President or brings the Party and Government into avoidable public confrontation."

WASHING DIRTY LINEN IN PUBLIC

The Secretary General made clear that party chiefs are deeply alarmed by senior members airing the administration's dirty laundry on public platforms, warning it creates the impression of a government at war with itself.

Addressing the Speaker directly, Mukhito reminded him of the very party whose confidence put him in the high-ranking role in the first place.

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"Malawians elected the DPP to govern," Mukhito added. "No individual office is greater than the mandate given to us by the people."

The dramatic public fall-out exposes deep rifts at the highest level of Malawian politics, with party insiders left reeling as the leadership battles to contain the fallout.