Uganda: Mental Health Pressures Taking a Toll On Children in Uganda

Uganda is facing a growing mental health burden, with children increasingly exposed to pressures that can affect their emotional and psychological well-being.

According to the Ministry of Health, mental health conditions account for about 1.5 percent of all outpatient department attendances, with children making up approximately one in every five cases seen.

Dr. Charles Akiya, Commissioner for Health Services in charge of Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health, says children are particularly vulnerable to pressures within the education system.

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He says long school hours, early mornings, late nights, assignments and examination pressure can all affect children's mental well-being.

The pressures do not stop with children. Parents also face anxiety associated with raising school fees and meeting other household needs, potentially creating an environment in which the mental well-being of the entire family is affected.

Dr. Akiya also identifies poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence, substance use and social vulnerabilities as some of the factors driving mental health conditions in Uganda.

The burden cuts across social and geographical boundaries, affecting people in both urban and rural communities, regardless of their economic status.

The Ministry of Health says the government has established mental health treatment services across regional referral hospitals, general hospitals and lower-level health facilities. However, shortages of specialised health workers, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to medicines remain major challenges.

Dr. Akiya says the government is gradually addressing these gaps but notes that mental health services receive only about one percent of the health budget.

The continued pressure on the mental health system highlights the need for greater attention to prevention, early identification and access to appropriate care, particularly for children and other vulnerable groups.