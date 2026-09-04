Somalia: South West State Says Forces Repelled Al-Shabaab Attack On Baidoa

Baidoa, Somalia — Authorities in Somalia's South West State said Thursday that government and regional forces had repelled an attack by Al-Shabaab on the strategic city of Baidoa, although rival forces claimed responsibility for the assault.

South West State spokesman Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi, also known as Xaayow, said the militant group launched what he described as a failed attack on the city early in the morning.

"Early this morning, the enemies of peace from Al-Shabaab launched a foolish attack on the city of Baidoa, with the aim of disrupting the security and stability of the population," Abdullahi said.

He said Somali national forces, other security personnel and South West State forces, supported by local residents, had confronted and brought the attack to an end.

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Abdullahi warned Al-Shabaab against attempting further attacks on Baidoa, a key political and commercial centre in southwestern Somalia.

"Abandon any hope of destabilising Baidoa or attacking its people," he said, adding that the military response should serve as a lesson to those behind the attack.

The spokesman urged residents to remain calm, reopen their businesses and continue their daily activities, saying authorities remained committed to maintaining security and stability in the city.

"People should remain calm, open their businesses and continue with their daily lives," he said.

The statement came after clashes erupted in Baidoa on Thursday morning, with federal and South West State authorities saying their forces had responded to an Al-Shabaab attack.

However, forces loyal to a former president of South West State separately claimed responsibility for the assault, highlighting conflicting accounts over the identity of those involved in the fighting.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the claims or details on possible casualties.