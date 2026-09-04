South Africa: Airlink Pulls Plug On FNB Stadium Flyby

Airlink withdrew its FNB Stadium flyby application after deciding the expected weather was unsafe for formation flying.

Sacaa is still reviewing data from Airlink's viral Cape Town flyby, although the flight had been approved beforehand.

Springbok and All Blacks fans will not get another dramatic Airlink flyby at FNB Stadium.

Airlink has withdrawn its application for a formation flight before Saturday's third Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Test because of the expected weather.

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According to The Citizen, Airlink chief executive de Villiers Engelbrecht said safety had to come first.

"We're sorry to disappoint fans and supporters, but safety comes first," he said.

The decision follows the airline's viral flyby over Cape Town Stadium before the second Test.

Two Embraer jets, one in green-and-gold colours and another in black, flew low over the packed stadium.

The display attracted international attention, praise and criticism.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority is now examining flight recorder data and other information from that flyby.

Sacaa said it had approved the flight beforehand but later began compliance checks to see whether any safety issues needed further investigation.

Airlink maintains that the Cape Town flight was carried out safely.

The airline said both aircraft had three senior captains on board and that the crews had more than 75,000 flying hours between them.

It also said the aircraft remained within approved limits.

Airlink voluntarily handed over digital flight data to Sacaa because of the huge public interest in the flight.

The airline had applied for three flybys during the rugby series.

The first took place in Johannesburg on 22 August and the second in Cape Town a week later.

There will now be no third flyby at FNB Stadium.