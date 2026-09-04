Nigeria: 37 Feared Dead in Rivers Pipeline Incident, Several Others Missing

Port Harcourt — No fewer than 37 people are feared dead following an incident involving suspected petroleum product inhalation at Okari Jetty in Okrika Mainland area of Rivers State.

The incident reportedly occurred around midnight on Thursday, September 3, 2026, while petroleum products were allegedly being transferred from a pipeline tapping point into boats in the area.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), in a statement by its Executive Director, Dr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said it received reports from its network of youth volunteers and human rights defenders in the Niger Delta that no fewer than 37 persons had died.

According to the organisation, several other people remain unaccounted for, while some bodies were reportedly sighted floating on the river but had yet to be recovered.

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YEAC-Nigeria said the affected persons were reportedly at the site when a petroleum product, locally referred to as "Indorama fuel," was being transferred under high pressure, adding that the circumstances surrounding the deaths had not been independently established and called for an investigation.

The organisation urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to the site to determine the cause and extent of the incident.

It also called on operators of the affected pipeline infrastructure to strengthen security around their facilities and take measures to prevent similar incidents.

Fyneface urged residents and youths to avoid unauthorised access to oil and gas infrastructure, noting that exposure to petroleum products and high-pressure pipelines could pose serious risks to life.

The organisation further called for government-backed alternative livelihood programmes in the Niger Delta, including initiatives aimed at providing safer economic opportunities for people engaged in artisanal oil-related activities.

However, there was no official confirmation of the reported death toll as of the time of filing this report. The identities of the deceased and the number of people still missing were also not immediately available.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Blessing Agabe, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects died in alleged attempt to steal crude oil.

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She said: "The suspects reportedly died in the process of attempting to steal crude oil. However, no official complaint has been received in connection with the incident at this time."

Agabe added that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and ascertain the facts.