Uganda, U.S. Sign Shs6.4 Trillion Health Financing Agreement

Uganda and the United States have signed a five-year health cooperation agreement that will guide the implementation of about $1.7 billion (Shs6.42 trillion) in US support to Uganda’s health sector between 2026 and 2030.

Uganda and the United States have signed a five-year health cooperation agreement that will guide the implementation of about $1.7 billion (Shs6.42 trillion) in US support to Uganda's health sector between 2026 and 2030.

The Strategic Objective Agreement (SOAG), signed in Kampala on Thursday, shifts a significant part of US health assistance towards government-to-government financing, giving Uganda greater control over the management and allocation of the funds.

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi signed the agreement on behalf of the Ugandan government, while US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mikael Cleverley signed for the United States.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The agreement implements a Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2025, under which the US committed the $1.7 billion to support the prevention, detection and response to emerging and existing infectious disease threats.

Musasizi described the agreement as a major milestone in the longstanding partnership between the two countries, particularly in the health sector.

He said US support has contributed to Uganda's efforts to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, respond to disease outbreaks, strengthen public health surveillance and improve health commodity supply chains.

"These interventions have saved lives, strengthened communities and enhanced Uganda's capacity to respond to public-health emergencies," Musasizi said.

The minister welcomed the shift towards direct government financing, saying it supports Uganda's goal of strengthening country ownership and aligning external assistance with national priorities.

He, however, warned that Uganda cannot depend indefinitely on external funding to sustain health services.

"The Government of Uganda acknowledges that sustainable health outcomes require increased domestic financing," Musasizi said.

He said government would progressively increase funding for the agreed health interventions over the five-year period.

The new arrangement is also intended to move beyond disease-specific programmes by strengthening Uganda's health systems and institutions, building the capacity of health workers, improving accountability and supporting the country's ability to plan, finance and deliver health services.

Cleverley said the agreement was a demonstration of US confidence in Uganda's leadership and health sector.

He said government-to-government financing would give Uganda greater leadership in managing public health programmes and allow the country to take more responsibility for achieving health outcomes.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi welcomed the new financing model, saying it would move Uganda away from predominantly off-budget donor assistance towards direct government-to-government support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the arrangement, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development will direct the resources to the health sector.

Baryomunsi said Uganda continues to face a significant burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, making continued investment in the health sector necessary.

He cited improvements in several health indicators, including a decline in HIV prevalence from about 18.5 per cent in the late 1980s and early 1990s to 5.9 per cent, while life expectancy has increased from about 43 years to 68 years.

The agreement comes as Uganda seeks to strengthen its health systems and reduce dependence on externally managed programmes, while maintaining support for the prevention and control of major diseases.

The five-year partnership will cover the period 2026 to 2030.