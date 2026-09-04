Ethiopia, the Netherlands Hold Fourth Political Consultations

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the Netherlands held their fourth political consultations in Addis Ababa, exchanging views on bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopian delegation was led by Ambassador Meles Alem, Director General of European and American Affairs, while the Dutch side was led by Pascalle Grotenhuis, Vice Minister for International Cooperation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The two sides also discussed regional peace and stability, economic cooperation, and reform of the international multilateral system.

Opening the consultations, Ambassador Meles highlighted the longstanding and multifaceted relations between the two countries.

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He underscored the historical bonds and long-standing cooperation in agriculture, horticulture, dairy development, and cold-chain infrastructure, and appreciated the contribution of Dutch investors to Ethiopia's economy.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a conducive investment environment through the implementation of the Homegrown Economic Reform Program.

The discussions also covered peace, development, regional affairs, and multilateral issues.

Ambassador Meles highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to advance peace, democratic participation, and national consensus, including through the recently concluded seventh national elections and the National Dialogue.

He appreciated the Netherlands' support for the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR), and transitional justice, and called for continued cooperation in support of Ethiopia's peace and development priorities.

Vice Minister Grotenhuis expressed the Netherlands' interest in expanding investment and strengthening economic cooperation with Ethiopia, while welcoming the progress of the country's economic reform efforts, according to the social media post.

She also commended Ethiopia's important role in the multilateral system and expressed support for reforms aimed at making international institutions more representative and responsive to contemporary global realities.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustained high-level engagement, including exchanges of official visits, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their longstanding partnership across political, economic, regional, and multilateral areas, particularly as they mark a century of bilateral trade relations.