Uganda: Parliament Mourns King Oyo, Hails Him As Icon of Unity

There was a sombre mood at Parliament on Thursday as legislators, led by Speaker Jacob Markson Oboth, paused to honour the fallen King of Tooro, His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, describing him as a visionary and exceptional leader and a true icon of unity and peace.

Before proceeding to the afternoon sitting, Speaker Oboth, together with legislators and members of the public, signed the condolence book at a special table organised in the Lobby of Parliament. One by one, MPs, ministers and staff bowed their heads, penning tributes to the 34-year-old monarch.

When the House resumed at 2:00pm, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja moved a motion to pay tribute to the fallen King, describing him as a monarch of all seasons.

"We rise to pay tribute to a monarch of all seasons, a leader of unmatched dignity and a true symbol of unity and cultural identity for the people of Tooro and Uganda at large. His Majesty was a visionary King who inspired the young and old," Nabbanja said.

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The Prime Minister, together with other ministers, commended President Yoweri Museveni for mentoring the King for the last 31 years since he ascended to the throne at the tender age of three.

"We want to thank His Excellency the President for taking care of and mentoring His Majesty for the last 31 years. Government raised him, guided him and stood with him to become the great King he was," she added.

The motion was seconded by MP Patrick Nsamba, who represented the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi.

"The Leader of the Opposition notes that King Oyo served his people with utmost dignity and humility. He calls upon the people of Tooro to desist from succession battles but rather adopt consensus and unity for the continuity of this great Kingdom," Nsamba said.

Both the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, and the State Minister for Gender, Mary Kuteesa Kamuli, revealed the burial arrangements, noting that the Government has taken over all burial arrangements.

"Government has taken over all burial arrangements, including repatriating the remains of His Majesty. We are working closely with the Tooro Kingdom administration to ensure our King is given a befitting and dignified send-off," Babalanda announced.

The Minister for Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who disclosed that King Oyo succumbed to cancer, asked Ugandans to prioritise regular cancer screening.

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"It is with deep sorrow that I inform this House that His Majesty passed on as a result of cancer. I call upon all Ugandans to prioritise regular cancer screening and early treatment. Let us learn from this painful loss," Dr Baryomunsi said.

The sitting turned highly emotional as ministers and legislators, mainly from Tooro Kingdom, broke down in tears. They used the opportunity to appeal to Government to immortalise the late King.

Legislators from Tooro, who broke down in tears after learning that their King will be buried on September 12--the exact day he was to mark his 31st coronation anniversary--asked Government to expedite the construction of Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City and rename it after King Oyo, who donated the land. They also called for the establishment of a cancer institute in Fort Portal City in his memory.

"Buhinga Stadium land was donated by His Majesty himself. We pray that Government expedites its construction and renames it after King Oyo. We also ask for a cancer institute in Fort Portal City in his memory, so that his name lives forever," one of the Tooro MPs said as colleagues wept.

Legislators were further moved to tears after learning that the King will be buried on September 12--the exact day he was supposed to celebrate his 31st coronation anniversary.