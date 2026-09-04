Nigeria: NHRC Warns Public Over Hacked Official X Account

A check by our reporter Friday morning confirmed that the user of the commission's account has been sharing messages about crypto.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has announced that its official X account has been compromised and advised the general public to disregard messages from the account.

According to a disclaimer on Thursday by the NHRC's Director, Corporate Affairs & External Linkages, Fatimah Agwai, the X account is currently under the unauthorised control of @ephesus_lib.

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The NHRC "wishes to inform members of the general public, development partners, stakeholders, and the media that its official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised and is currently under the unauthorised control of an individual/account operating as @ephesus_lib."

A PREMIUM TIMES check Friday morning confirmed that the user of the commission's account has been sharing messages about crypto.

The account has about 12,000 followers. Although the NHRC's name remains intact, its official logo has been changed.

Mrs Agwai warned that the NHRC "does not authorise, endorse, or take responsibility for any posts, statements, messages, links, or other content currently being published from the compromised account."

She advised the public to exercise caution and disregard messages from the account until the NHRC can take control of it.

Mrs Agwai also stated that the NHRC is working towards reclaiming control of its official X account.

"The NHRC will notify the general public and its partners through its verified and established communication channels once an official medium on X is available.

"The Commission regrets any inconvenience this development may cause and appreciates the understanding and continued cooperation of the public, partners, and stakeholders," she said.

This recent incident highlights how social media accounts of government institutions as well as those of individuals and private entities are prone to hacking.

Hackers compromise social media accounts primarily for financial gain, identity theft, spreading scams or malware to trusted contacts, and exploiting sensitive personal data.

They commonly target high-profile accounts like influencers, public figures, government institutions and businesses for their reach and ad budgets, as well as everyday accounts with weak or reused passwords to execute automated mass attacks.

On 15 August, Defence Headquarters was also hacked. Similarly, the account was flooded with countless crypto-related posts.