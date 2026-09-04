Nigeria: Quadri Aruna Backs Eko 2026 to Discover Nigeria's Next Generation of Talents

press release

The National Intermediate Games are designed as a platform between the National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival

Africa's table tennis trailblazer, Quadri Aruna, has endorsed the maiden National Intermediate Games, Eko 2026, describing the multi-sport event as an important opportunity to discover and develop Nigeria's next generation of sporting talents.

Lagos will host the inaugural Games from 1 to 15 October, with more than 15,000 athletes expected from across the country to compete in 28 sports at 10 venues.

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Aruna gave his support to the Games during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Nigerian table tennis star, who was accompanied by his wife, Ganiat, and their children, said the initiative could help redirect attention to grassroots sports development and provide young athletes with an avenue to pursue their ambitions.

"Sports in Nigeria has faced challenges, but this initiative is the best way to restore our lost glory," he said.

Aruna also reflected on Lagos' contribution to his career and commended the state for its continued support for sports under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The 37-year-old is the first and only African male table tennis player to break into the top 10 of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings.

Having started playing table tennis at the age of seven in Oyo town, Aruna said young athletes participating in Eko 2026 should see the Games as an opportunity to learn and develop beyond the competition itself.

"They should embrace it, give their best, enjoy the experience, and learn as much as possible to succeed in life," he urged.

Recalling his own journey from Oyo town to the international stage, Aruna said his early involvement in table tennis was initially just for recreation and that he never imagined it would eventually take him to the highest level of the sport.

"This event is for all Nigerian youths," he said. "They must be disciplined, determined, and eager to learn, and believe in themselves. Just as people say 'Oyo to the World,' they too can rise from their towns to the world stage."

Omotoso, who is also Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Eko 2026 Local Organising Committee, described Aruna's endorsement as significant for the young athletes expected to participate in the Games.

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"His endorsement shows what is possible when you put your mind to something," Omotoso remarked.

"Aruna himself started just like many of the athletes who will compete. Seeing him encourage them will inspire energy, determination, and purpose. From the National Intermediate Games, they too can rise to the world stage and showcase their talent."

The National Intermediate Games are designed as a platform between the National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival, providing young athletes with another competitive pathway as they progress in their sporting careers.

With Lagos set to host the first edition, organisers are expected to use the Games to identify athletes capable of progressing to higher levels of national and international competition.