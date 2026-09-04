Angola: Huambo - Farming Fair Focuses On Business and Innovation

Huambo — The third edition of the Huambo Farming Fair, scheduled for September 23-27, will focus on business, innovation, technology, genetics, and marketing, with new initiatives, announced the event's spokesperson, Alcino Manuel, this Sunday (30).

The exhibition, which will take place alongside Expo-Huambo 2026 at the António Paulo Kassoma fairgrounds in the Zona Verde neighborhood, on the outskirts of Huambo city, will feature a program that aims to transform the event into a space for business, exhibition, knowledge, and promotion of agricultural and livestock production.

In statements to ANGOP this Sunday, Alcino Manuel stated that the 2026 edition represents an evolution from the previous two, moving from a fair focused on the exhibition of animals and products to a platform for business, innovation, technology, genetics, and marketing.

Among the main new features, he said, is the creation of the "Huambo Market," a permanent commercial area where producers can directly sell various agricultural and livestock products. According to the official, the space aims to facilitate the flow of production, bring producers and consumers closer together, and transform the fair into a true business market.

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He added that the livestock exhibition and auction are other major focuses of the organization, with in-person auctions and live streaming.

Alcino Manuelrevealed that the initiative will cover cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, and poultry, with the prospect of increasing sales, promoting different varieties, and stimulating productivity in the livestock sector. He then explained that the organizers also plan to create the Agricultural Innovation Pavilion, a space intended for the presentation of technological solutions applied to agricultural and livestock activities. He mentioned that among the planned solutions are intelligent irrigation systems, solar energy for farms, incubators, and automatic animal feeding systems.

The program, he clarified, includes an Innovation Village, with technologies and solutions aimed at modernizing agricultural and livestock farms and improving productivity. He stated that in the area of valuing livestock farming, the "Miss Boiadeira" contest will be held, one of the novelties of this edition.

He added that the scientific component will also be highlighted with workshops on poultry farming and training actions for producers, with a view to strengthening knowledge and improving production techniques.

Alcino Manuel equally explained that the initiatives are aligned with the objectives of Expo-Huambo 2026, especially in linking businesses, organizing value chains, attracting investments and strengthening the processing industry.

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He stressed that the organizers expect, with the auction, to increase sales and the exhibition of animal varieties, while the Huambo Market should facilitate the flow of production and strengthen the structure of producers.

He clarified that the technological component aims to contribute to the modernization of agricultural and livestock activities, through the presentation of equipment and solutions adapted to the needs of producers.

He stressed that the scientific component, with workshops and training, could contribute to improving production and the qualification of agents in the sector.

It is recalled that the 2025 edition, the first since 2007, reached a turnover of 650 million Kwanzas, resulting from the sale of animals, agricultural products and various technological and agricultural services, in addition to generating 100 temporary jobs.

At the event, promoted by the Huambo Cattle Breeders Cooperative (CCGH), in partnership with the National Federation of Livestock Cooperatives of Angola (FENACOOPA), 428 animals were exhibited, of which 250 were auctioned in 53 lots, generating 151 million 200 thousand Kwanzas in revenue from the sale of cattle, goats, sheep and poultry.

In the agricultural sector, 15 tons of various products were made available, including cereals, tubers, citrus fruits and assorted fruits, by 120 exhibitors from the provinces of Benguela, Bié, Cuanza-Norte, Cuanza-Sul, Cunene, Huambo, Huíla, Icolo e Bengo, Luanda and Namibe. ALH/TED/jmc