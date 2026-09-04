Liberia: Government, Arcelormittal Set Up U.S.$5m County Development Fund

MONROVIA — Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties will share US$5 million a year from ArcelorMittal Liberia under the company's amended mineral development agreement, and the government and the company have begun deciding who will control the money.

The two sides met Monday at the Ministry of Mines and Energy to work out the framework for a Community Development Committee that will oversee the fund. County leaders from Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa attended, along with officials of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Local Government.

The consultation will let the government and the company agree on who serves on the committee, said Marcus Wleh, head of sustainability and external relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia. He said the committee will help ensure the fund is properly implemented for the benefit of communities, and that the company remains committed to empowering communities through programs developed with stakeholders.

Mines and Energy Minister R. Makinokey Tingba said the government wants a tighter grip on concession agreements than it has had.

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"We had delinquencies with implementation of concessions in the past, and at this time we want to be fully focused so that our people can benefit," Tingba said.

Tingba also pressed the company to fund alternative livelihoods for people in the concession areas who do not work for it, suggesting poultry and agriculture.

"We want AML to engage in some form of alternative livelihood program where our people in the concession areas can do some form of poultry and agriculture production," he said. "People who are not working with the company can begin to do some work and earn some income."

Local Government Minister Francis Nyumalin said the decisions ahead have to serve the counties.

"Whatever we do must be in the interest of our people, especially people in the counties," Nyumalin said. "We are happy that something is set aside to develop the counties and our people, and I think this is part of the implementation of the MDA."

Anthony Myers, deputy minister for fiscal affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, said his ministry will take part because it is responsible for development planning and public investment, and to keep the projects in line with the County Development Agenda.

"This is also part of the Government of Liberia's decentralization agenda, with the support and leadership of the Ministry of Local Government," Myers said. "We take this seriously and will be a part of this as long as it lasts to ensure that projects selected from the counties are a reflection of the people and are in line with the government's development agenda."

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The US$5 million is an increase from US$3 million a year under the previous arrangement and is adjusted annually for inflation. It is separate from other commitments in the agreement, including a US$500,000 annual contribution for education and training, scholarships and support for mining and geology education.

The agreement also carries infrastructure commitments, among them the KM 2.5 Bridge in Buchanan, the St. John River Bridge connecting Bong and Grand Bassa, the Sanniquellie-Yekepa road, a vocational training center in Buchanan and continued support for housing rehabilitation, education and employment programs.