Nigeria: 'It Feels Really Good' - Crystal Palace Move Excites Super Falcons Goalkeeper Erhabor

Palace announced the signing of the 21-year-old Nigeria international on a two-year deal on Thursday, following her spell with Portsmouth last season

Super Falcons goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor has described her move to Crystal Palace Women as a major step in her career as she targets regular football at a higher level.

Palace announced the signing of the 21-year-old Nigeria international on a two-year deal on Thursday, following her spell with Portsmouth last season.

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"It feels really good to be here. I'm very excited to get started.

"I'm aspiring to play at the highest level, so this is a really big step in my career."

Erhabor joins Palace after making six appearances for Portsmouth in all competitions during the 2025/26 season.

The goalkeeper began her career at the Brighton & Hove Albion Academy before gaining experience through loan spells at Hibernian and Plymouth Argyle.

She joined Portsmouth in July 2025 and spent one season with the club before securing the move to Palace.

Born in the Netherlands and raised in England, Erhabor chose to represent Nigeria at international level.

She made her Super Falcons debut in February, starting in a friendly against Cameroon before being included in Nigeria's squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Erhabor, however, did not feature during the tournament and remained on the bench throughout Nigeria's WAFCON campaign.

Her move to Palace provides another opportunity to develop her career in England while competing for increased opportunities at both club and international level.

Palace manager Jo Potter welcomed the young goalkeeper to the club and highlighted her potential.

"Comfort is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are thrilled to have her here at Palace."

Erhabor's transfer comes just days after another Super Falcons player, Rofiat Imuran, completed a move to Aston Villa.

The two moves provide fresh opportunities for young Nigerian internationals seeking to establish themselves in the English women's game.

For Erhabor, the immediate challenge will be to compete for playing time at Crystal Palace and continue her development as she seeks to establish herself at the highest level.