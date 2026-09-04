Nigeria: UBA Sani Increases Traditional Rulers' Salaries, Okays Security Allowances for Them

press release

The statement disclosed that the security allowance is to strengthen grassroots intelligence gathering and support security agencies in tackling crime and other security threats.

Governor Uba Sani has approved an upward review of salaries and allowances for emirs, chiefs, district heads and village heads across Kaduna State.

In a statement announcing the approval on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki disclosed that the upward review covers traditional rulers across the three senatorial districts.

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The statement quoted the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Sadiq Mamman Lagos as saying that the review is aimed at improving their welfare and strengthening their capacity to effectively discharge their responsibilities at the grassroots.

Mr Maiyaki said that the Commissioner further announced that Governor Uba Sani has approved monthly security allowances for all 35 emirates and chiefdoms in Kaduna State, effective from 1st September 2026.

The statement said that the security allowance is to strengthen grassroots intelligence gathering and support security agencies in tackling crime and other security threats.

Mr Mamman Lagos also said the measures demonstrate the administration's recognition of traditional institutions as indispensable partners in grassroots governance, peace-building, conflict resolution and security.

"Our traditional rulers are the custodians of our communities and a critical link between government and the people. Their closeness to the grassroots places them in a strategic position to detect emerging threats, facilitate timely intelligence and resolve disputes before they escalate.

"With this enhanced support comes greater responsibility. We expect our royal fathers to intensify their efforts in fostering peaceful coexistence, strengthening mutual trust and promoting harmony among the diverse ethnic and religious groups within their respective emirates and chiefdoms," he added.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture maintained that the approvals further underscore Governor Uba Sani's commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and providing them with the necessary support to contribute effectively to peace, security and development.

Maiyaki noted that traditional rulers remain an important bridge between government, security agencies and communities, particularly in intelligence gathering, community engagement and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

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He urged residents to continue cooperating with traditional institutions and security agencies by providing timely and credible information to safeguard lives and property and ensure a safer and more prosperous state for all.