Namibia: Benjamin Unleashes Foreign Legion for Afcon Qualifiers

Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin has named a 29-man provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027 qualifiers against Congo and Comoros, with the selection largely comprising players plying their trade outside the country.

The squad includes players based in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Tanzania, among other destinations, highlighting the growing number of Namibian internationals competing in foreign leagues.

Benjamin has also emphasised leadership and development, highlighting Riaan Hanamub's role as captain of South African Premiership side AmaZulu when discussing the squad.

Hanamub became the first Namibian to captain AmaZulu and was also recognised with four individual awards at the club's 2025/26 end-of-season awards.

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Benjamin has praised Hanamub's leadership, particularly the significance of captaining a club with deep roots in Zulu culture.

He says the defender's experience in that environment is valuable to the national team.

The coach also spoke about Eeshoke Chula Chula winger Johannes Shiyave, who is part of his plans for the future.

Benjamin says the youngster will be developed gradually within the national-team setup rather than being rushed into responsibility.

Shiyave has been part of Chula Chula's squad and has previously been described as one of the club's younger players who is being retained and developed.

Another major talking point is the form of striker Peter Shalulile, who has made an impressive start to life at Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga).

Shalulile scored on his league debut for Yanga and continued his good start by finding the net in their 4-0 victory over JKT Tanzania, helping the defending champions maintain a perfect start to the league campaign.

His early form will be welcomed by Benjamin as Namibia prepare for two difficult qualifying fixtures.

The provisional squad features three goalkeepers, nine defenders, 12 midfielders and five forwards.

Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Mervin Kasetura and Jonas Mateus.

Defenders: Ivan Kamberipa, Kennedy Eib, Charles Hambira, Alex Mumbango, Sergio Damaseb, Okeri Nguarambuka, Hanamub, Ngero Katua and Tyrese Hikupembe.

Midfielders: Aprocius Petrus, Moses Shidolo, Paulus Amutenga, Tuli Nashixwa, Stoffel Witbeen, Prins Tijueza, Ben Namib, Deon Hotto, Wendell Rudath, Nestor Iyambo, Jonas Michael and Shiyave.

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Forwards: Shalulile, Bethuel Muzeu, David Ndeunyema, Hans Mashiku and Junior Petrus.

The Brave Warriors are scheduled to face Congo on 23 September before travelling to face Comoros on 27 September as they begin their campaign for Afcon 2027.

Benjamin will hope the experience of Namibia's foreign-based contingent, combined with the emergence of younger players such as Shiyave and Shalulile's current form, can help the Brave Warriors make a strong start to their qualifying campaign.