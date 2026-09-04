Uganda: Pearl Magic to Broadcast Miss World 2026 Finale Live

Kampala — Ugandan audiences will have a front-row seat to the world's biggest beauty pageant competition this Saturday as Pearl Magic exclusively broadcasts the Miss World 2026 competition in Uganda at 3:00 p.m.

Taking place in Vietnam, this year's competition brings together contestants from across the world for an exciting showcase of beauty, intelligence, culture, fashion and purpose. For Uganda, the stakes are even higher.

Miss Uganda 2025, Trivia Elle Muhoza, will be flying the Ugandan flag on one of the biggest international stages in pageantry, giving Ugandans an opportunity to follow the competition and rally behind their own.

Miss Uganda's participation adds a strong local dimension to this year's broadcast allowing Ugandan audiences to follow her journey and see how she measures up against contestants from around the world. Muhoza currently stands among the six African Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) finalists. Her Wings Of Hope initiative focuses on single mothers and survivors of gender-based violence combining vocational training, skills development and mentorship.

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For Ugandans watching from home, the Miss World finale will be about far more than the crown. It will be a chance to see Uganda represented on the global stage, celebrate one of the country's own and join millions of viewers around the world for an afternoon packed with glamour, culture, performances and plenty of nail-biting moments.

Exclusive rights

The broadcast reflects MultiChoice Uganda, a Canal Plus Company's continued commitment to bringing high-quality local and international content closer to Ugandan audiences. As the exclusive rights holder of Miss World 2026 in Uganda, Pearl Magic will provide viewers with access to the global event while putting the spotlight on the Ugandan contestant competing on the world stage.

Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, said the broadcast gives audiences a chance to connect with a global entertainment moment while standing behind Ugandan talent.

"When Ugandan talent takes the global stage, Ugandans should be able to watch, support and celebrate it. Bringing the Miss World finale to our audiences through Pearl Magic is another way we connect global entertainment with the stories and talent that matter to Uganda," he said.

The Miss World 2026 finale broadcast will give viewers an opportunity to experience the glitz and glamour, fashion, performances, cultural showcases and competition as contestants compete for the coveted crown while Ugandan viewers cheer on their representative, Muhoza.