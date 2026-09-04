Uganda: Museveni Pays Oyo's Medical, Repatriation Costs

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni paid the medical and repatriation costs for the remains of the late Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, from the United States to Uganda.

The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, told Parliament on Thursday that the President provided the resources for the medical expenses associated with the late king's death and the transportation of his remains from Dallas in the United States through Nairobi to Entebbe.

Babalanda was briefing Parliament on the comprehensive arrangements being undertaken by the Government, in collaboration with the royal family and Tooro Kingdom, for the late king's burial.

According to Babalanda, the remains will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Friday, September 4, at 10 a.m. President Museveni is expected to receive the remains before they are airlifted to Kyegegwa, from where they will be transported by road to Fort Portal.

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Babalanda said the journey from Kyegegwa to Fort Portal will be conducted at a pace that allows the king's subjects to pay tribute and bid him farewell before the remains are taken to Karuzika Royal Palace.

The remains will lie in state at Karuzika Palace from September 4 until September 12. Babalanda said friends, dignitaries and members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects during the period, with an evening service held each day and opportunities for mourners to eulogise the late king.

The official burial will take place on September 12, the day the late Omukama would have celebrated his 31st coronation anniversary.

The burial day will begin with a church service at St. John's Cathedral at 9 a.m. Babalanda urged mourners travelling to Tooro to be seated by 8 a.m. to allow the procession from Karuzika Palace to the cathedral to proceed on time.

The service and speeches are expected to end at midday, after which the traditional Kutabaza procession will begin from the cathedral to the royal burial grounds.

Babalanda said the final burial rituals are expected to begin by 2 p.m. The Minister said the Government has mobilised extensive logistical, security and protocol support for the funeral.

She said Government is providing logistical support at five major venues Entebbe International Airport, Karuzika Royal Palace, Buziga Royal Residence, Karambi Royal Tombs and St. John's Cathedral.

The support includes tents, chairs, cleaning teams, public address systems and other essential requirements.

Government is also supporting the feeding of mourners, with Babalanda commending the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for providing food at Boziga and Karuzika.

She said funeral management expenses are being met by Government through A-Plus Funeral Home.

The expenses include transportation, caskets, floral arrangements, condolence books, orders of service, preparation of the grave, construction of a marble tomb and establishment of a royal mausoleum to house the late king's tomb.

Security agencies have also put in place arrangements for security, crowd control, counter-terrorism and public safety throughout the mourning and burial period.

Babalanda said the security arrangements include ceremonial requirements such as military bands, pallbearers, the gun salute, protocol, seating and ushering.

The UPDF Engineers Brigade is undertaking renovations and upgrades at Karuzika Royal Palace to prepare it for mourners and visiting dignitaries.

Royal delegations from Uganda and other African countries are expected to attend the burial, with Government making arrangements to receive and facilitate the dignitaries.

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Babalanda also said the Ministry of Health has organised a health camp to provide basic medical services and treat minor ailments among mourners during the mourning period.

She said the Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is maintaining contact with Kenyan authorities to ensure the smooth transportation and reception of the remains.

Babalanda called on the people of Tooro, leaders, government institutions, cultural institutions, and other mourners to maintain unity, dignity, discipline, and cooperation throughout the mourning and burial period. The late Omukama died on August 28, 2026, after reigning over Tooro for 31 years.

The Minister of Health Dr. Chris Baryomunsi told Parliament that King Oyo died of cancer.