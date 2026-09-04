Nigeria: Lagos Govt Begins Work On Parkview, Banana Island Access Roads

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to commence an immediate work on two major infrastructure projects, Parkview, Banana Island access roads with a six-month delivery timeline and a work plan designed to avoid disruption to businesses and residents along the corridors..

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also released necessary funds for the execution of the projects to enhance completion schedule, it was gathered.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Wednesday at a stakeholders' engagement on junction improvement at Trumbull and Parkview Intersection along Gerrard Road, held at Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The engagement provided an avenue for residents and stakeholders to deliberate on the proposed projects.

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Osiyemi while speaking on the state's current infrastructure priorities, described the projects as key to easing traffic and improving access roads in the axis.

The budgetary approval has been secured for the execution of the project.

According to him, "The duration of the projects is six months, and I believe that execution will be non-stop throughout the duration of the projects.

*Work to start Immediately, But responsibly. Physical mobilization to site will follow the clearing of administrative processes to protect underground utilities.

"When I say today, it doesn't mean that standardly that you'll get on site today. We have a lot of fiber underground, we have Water Corporation, we have electricity. It's important to do these things responsibly and professionally, so that we don't interrupt people's lives."

He said once those checks were concluded, the contractor will move to site to begin physical work.

Traffic plans

To address concerns about traffic, business activity and residents' well-being, work program has been structured around peak and off-peak periods.

"We are going to work in such a way that we avoid disruption to the way the main people do business.

"Meaning that, peak period, we slow down the work, but not work at all. Off-peak period, we pick up work because it's important, it's a public interest, so we have to balance it."

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He added that government has been engaging stakeholders to ensure a "seamless project" and delivery "in record time."

Osiyemi added that further details on traffic diversion and timelines will be communicated to residents and businesses ahead of full mobilization.