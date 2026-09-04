Nigeria: Benue Ranches - Lawyers Alert Threatens Legal Battle Against FG

Lawyers Alert, a legal and human rights organisation, has resolved to institute a legal action against the Federal Government of Nigeria over its reported plan to establish ranches in Benue State as part of efforts to address the protracted herders crisis in the country.

The organisation said the proposed ranching intervention raises serious concerns bordering on human rights, land ownership, displacement, public participation, security and constitutional governance, particularly in view of the prevailing security situation in Benue State.

The Director, Legal, Lawyers Alert, Bamidele Jacob, disclosed this in a statement issued in Makurdi, stressing that the planned suit would be pursued as a strategic impact litigation aimed at obtaining judicial clarification on the legal and constitutional issues surrounding the proposed ranches.

According to him, the decision to approach the court was informed by the need to protect the rights and interests of communities that have suffered years of violence, displacement and destruction as a result of the farmer-herder crisis.

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"Our decision is informed by serious human rights, land rights, displacement, public participation, security and constitutional concerns arising from the proposed intervention, particularly given the prevailing circumstances in Benue State," Jacob said.

He noted that communities across the state had for years endured killings, destruction of homes and farmlands, displacement, loss of livelihoods and disruption of social and economic activities arising from persistent insecurity and farmer-herder-related violence. "Thousands of residents remain displaced, and many communities continue to face significant challenges in returning home and rebuilding their lives," he said.

Lawyers Alert expressed concern that establishing ranches without first addressing the rights and concerns of affected communities, including Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and host communities, could trigger fresh tensions over land and deepen existing grievances.

The organisation, however, clarified that its opposition was not to lawful livestock production, ranching or peaceful pastoralism, noting that ranching could form part of a broader solution to Nigeria's farmer-herder crisis if properly implemented. "Ranching, where undertaken voluntarily, lawfully and in accordance with applicable laws, can form part of a broader solution to Nigeria's livestock and farmer-herder challenges," the organisation said.

It stressed that its concern was any attempt by the Federal Government to impose, establish, allocate or facilitate ranches in Benue without meaningful consultation with affected communities, lawful acquisition of land, respect for existing state legislation and adequate protection of community interests.

Lawyers Alert also called for consideration of the rights of displaced persons and other affected populations in any government intervention.

The group pointed out that Benue state already had legislation regulating open grazing and providing a framework for ranching, insisting that any intervention by the Federal Government must comply with the Constitution, applicable laws and the principles of federalism and lawful governance.

Explaining its decision to pursue the matter through the courts, Lawyers Alert said the proposed action was not intended to focus solely on the circumstances of one individual or community. Rather, it said the litigation was designed to secure authoritative judicial clarification on critical questions that could affect communities in Benue and other conflict-affected parts of Nigeria.

Among the issues it wants the court to determine are the constitutional and legal basis for the proposed Federal Government intervention; the respective powers and responsibilities of the Federal and State Governments concerning land and ranch establishment; and the rights of affected communities and displaced persons regarding land and livelihoods.

Other issues include the requirement for meaningful consultation and participation in government decisions with significant consequences for affected communities, protection of fundamental rights in the implementation of public policies, and the need for conflict-sensitive and human-rights-compliant approaches to resolving the farmer-herder crisis.

The organisation also wants safeguards against policies or government actions that could inadvertently lead to further displacement, dispossession or insecurity.

According to Lawyers Alert, the litigation would seek to promote a framework where public policy, land administration, security interventions and agricultural development are anchored on constitutionalism, human rights, community participation and the rule of law.

Despite its decision to approach the courts, the organisation said it remained open to dialogue and constructive engagement with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

"Our decision to approach the courts should not be interpreted as a rejection of dialogue with the Federal Government. On the contrary, Lawyers Alert remains committed to constructive engagement with government at all levels," Jacob said.

He added that litigation and dialogue could work together to strengthen democratic accountability and ensure that government policies respected the rights and legitimate interests of affected populations.

Lawyers Alert therefore urged the Federal Government to engage with the Benue state government, traditional institutions, farmers, pastoralist communities, IDPs, women, youths, civil society organisations and other relevant stakeholders before taking any steps capable of affecting land ownership, use, access or community livelihoods.

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The organisation maintained that the people of Benue had suffered enough and deserved a sustainable solution to the farmer-herder crisis that would address the root causes of conflict while protecting lives, livelihoods and fundamental rights.

It called for stronger security, justice and accountability, the safe return of displaced persons and mechanisms capable of promoting peaceful coexistence between affected communities. "No policy intended to promote peace should inadvertently create new grievances, new displacement or new conflicts over land," Lawyers Alert warned.

The organisation said it would proceed with the proposed court action in the public interest and as part of its mandate to promote human rights, access to justice, accountability and the rule of law.

It expressed hope that the Federal Government would regard the proposed litigation not as an adversarial action but as an opportunity to clarify the legal and constitutional boundaries within which sustainable solutions to the farmer-herder crisis could be developed.

"Peace must be lawful. Development must respect rights. And policies affecting communities must be developed with, and not merely for, the people," Lawyers Alert said.