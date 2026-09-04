Rwanda: Who Will Name Baby Gorillas At Kwita Izina?

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) announced a list of 23 distinguished personalities who will take part in the 21st Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 4, in Kinigi, Musanze District.

On the list are leaders and key personalities from conservation, tourism, business, sport, entertainment, philanthropy and public service from Rwanda and around the world.

ALSO READ: Kwita Izina: Israel Mbonyi, Patrice Evra to name baby gorillas

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They will give a name to one of the 22 baby mountain gorillas being celebrated during this year's ceremony, which is themed "Conservation is Life: Sustaining the Future."

Israel Mbonyi, singer

Israel Mbonyi is a Rwandan gospel singer and songwriter whose music has attracted a major following in Rwanda and across East Africa.

His participation in Kwita Izina adds a local entertainment touch to this year's list of namers.

Olivier Granet, investor

Olivier Granet is Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Kasada Capital Management, one of Africa's leading hospitality investment platforms and an investor in Mövenpick Hotel Kigali.

Susan Hollern, educationist

She is a founder and President of Hope Haven Rwanda, who has championed education and family transformation in Rwanda through Hope Haven since 2011.

Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo,

Dusabejambo is an acclaimed Rwandan filmmaker whose film Ben'Imana was selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

David Lappartient, UCI President

David Lappartient is the President of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He played a key role in bringing the historic 2025 UCI Road World Championships to Rwanda, the first edition held in Africa.

Kenza Johanna Ameloot, Miss Belgium 2024

Kenza Johanna Ameloot is Miss Belgium 2024 of Rwandan heritage, who uses her platform to advocate for children affected by cataracts while championing her Rwandan heritage.

The Namers will join communities, conservationists, partners and visitors in Kinigi to celebrate Rwanda's mountain gorillas and recognise the collective efforts that have contributed to their continued protection.

Patrice Evra, former footballer

Patrice Evra is a former France and Manchester United captain, a five-time Premier League champion and UEFA Champions League winner who earned 81 caps for France.

The former left-back won five Premier League titles with Manchester United and was part of the team that lifted the UEFA Champions League.

Mamadou Sakho, former footballer

Mamadou Sakho is a former French international footballer and former Paris Saint-Germain captain who also represented Liverpool and Crystal Palace. He earned 29 caps for France.

Sakho was also part of France's squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Garreth and Nicola Wood, philanthropists

Garreth and Nicola Wood is a global philanthropists and co-founders of Kids Operating Room (KidsOR), a global health charity dedicated to expanding access to safe paediatric surgery in low-resource settings.

Garreth Wood MBE who is husband of Nicola wood is also Chairman of The Wood Foundation.

James Chester, former footballer

James Chester is an Aston Villa legend and former Wales international. The former Villa captain helped the club return to the Premier League and represented Wales at UEFA Euro 2016. Aston Villa is Visit Rwanda's newest partner.

Dominic Barton, business professional

Dominic Barton is a chairman of Rio Tinto and LeapFrog Investments, and former Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company and Canadian Ambassador to China.

Shaikha Al Nuwais, UN official

Shaikha Al Nuwais is the incoming Secretary-General of UN Tourism and the first woman to lead the organisation in its 50-year history.

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, sports executive

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is the CEO and majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid and a member of the UEFA Executive Committee.

Paul Danforth, sports executive

Paul Danforth is the President of CAA Sports and a global sports executive who previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales for the New York Mets.

Ahmed Sadek Elsewedy, investor

Ahmed Sadek Elsewedy is Chairman of Elsewedy Electric, a global energy and infrastructure company and partner in Rwanda's electrification efforts. He will name a gorilla alongside Anita Dravec.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Belgium, Cannes-winning Dusabejambo join Kwita Izina 2026 namers

Francesco Calvo, sports executive

Francesco Calvo is the president of business operations at Aston Villa, with senior leadership experience at Juventus, FC Barcelona and AS Roma.

Dominique Plewes, philanthropist

Dominique Plewes is CEO, philanthropy leader and Founder of the SOF Support Foundation, which supports research and humanitarian initiatives in conflict-affected communities.

Alastair Fothergill, filmmaker and director

Alastair Fothergill is an award-winning British filmmaker and producer renowned for nature documentaries including Planet Earth, Blue Planet and A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough.

Mutaz Essa Barshim, Olympic gold medallist

Mutaz Essa Barshim is a Qatari Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion, and one of the most accomplished high jumpers of his generation.

Kelly O'Meara, conservationist

Kelly O'Meara is Executive Director of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), which advances the protection and welfare of primates through Africa's largest network of primate sanctuaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Neil McDougall, investor

Neil McDougall is a founder and Chairman of DelAgua, who leads the organisation's work to expand access to clean cooking and improve livelihoods across Africa.

Jeanette Uwimbabazi, ranger

Jeannette Uwimbabazi is a Nyungwe National Park ranger recognised for her courage in combating wildlife crime and her commitment to protecting Rwanda's biodiversity.

All about Kwita Izina

Kwita Izina, which means "to give a name" in Kinyarwanda, is Rwanda's annual Gorilla Naming Ceremony, inspired by the centuries-old Rwandan tradition of naming children soon after birth.

ALSO READ: Kwita Izina returns in September for 21st edition

It became an official annual event in 2005. The ceremony has grown into an international platform celebrating Rwanda's conservation achievements and recognising the important role of communities and partners in protecting mountain gorillas and their habitat.

More than 1,060 mountain gorillas are now living in the wild across the Virunga Massif and Bwindi ecosystem, making them the only great ape species whose population continues to grow.

Up to 438 mountain gorillas have been named since 2005.

Rwanda's long-term plans further include expanding Volcanoes National Park by approximately 3,740 hectares and establishing about 6,620 hectares of buffer zones.

The broader programme is expected to improve livelihoods for more than 17,000 people, while strengthening the protection of the park and its surrounding communities.