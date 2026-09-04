Rwanda: Volleyball - Reg Sign Mugisha On Three-Year Deal

4 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC have signed Leon Fidele Mugisha from Kepler VC on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old opposite hitter's addition follows the arrival of two other new players at the club: Romeo Rwamuhizi and Jean Baptiste Tuyizere.

Mugisha spent two seasons with Kepler VC, where he helped the club claim bronze medals in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

His arrival further strengthens REG's young talent pool. He joins an opposite-hitting department led by team captain Madol Maker and Fred Dusengimana, among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

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