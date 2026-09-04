Rwanda: The Problem We See May Not Be the Problem

opinion

One of the hardest lessons in solving complex problems is discovering that what we can see is not necessarily where the problem began. The visible problem may simply be where a deeper failure becomes impossible to ignore. This matters because the quality of any intervention depends first on the quality of the diagnosis behind it.

I have been thinking about this through my work with 'Empower The Future' in Kigali' an organisation supporting street-connected children through rehabilitation, education, skills development and family support. Working close to the programme has reinforced an important lesson: helping a child leave the street may only be the beginning. The harder question is understanding the circumstances that contributed to the child being there.

There is no single answer. Every child has a different story, and reducing street-connected childhood to one cause would be irresponsible. In some cases, however, a child's vulnerability may be connected to a household experiencing severe economic or social pressure.

A parent may have limited opportunities to earn a stable income, relationships may have broken down, or other pressures may have weakened the environment around the child. Addressing the visible consequence without understanding those conditions risks solving only part of the problem.

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This thinking has influenced Empower The Future's approach. Some parents are now learning practical skills including tailoring, knitting, woodworking and liquid-soap making. The reasoning is worth exploring. If instability within a household contributes to a child's vulnerability, could strengthening a parent's economic capacity improve the child's chances of building a more stable future?

There are important limitations. Skills training alone cannot repair every struggling household.

A new skill requires markets, tools, capital and opportunity before it becomes sustainable income, while family instability can have causes that economic empowerment cannot address. The lesson is not that training parents provides a universal solution. It is that better interventions begin with better diagnosis.

The same principle appears in business. An organisation experiencing declining sales may conclude that it has a marketing problem and respond with more advertising or a rebrand. Yet communication may simply be where the problem has become visible. The underlying cause could be product quality, customer experience, pricing, distribution or leadership. More communication applied to the wrong diagnosis simply makes the wrong solution more expensive.

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Social challenges are considerably more complex, but the strategic principle remains useful. We see unemployment and create training programmes. We see children outside school and build classrooms. We see poverty and provide assistance. These interventions may be necessary, but effective problem-solving requires us to ask what produced the condition and whether our intervention changes it or simply manages its consequences.

This encourages organisations to think in systems rather than isolated activities. A child belongs to a family, and that family operates within a wider economic and social environment. Those conditions influence stability and opportunity. Sustainable impact may therefore require different organisations and institutions to address different parts of the same problem rather than expecting one programme to solve everything.

There is an equally important lesson for funders. Activities are relatively straightforward to count, while outcomes are harder to measure. If the desired outcome is a young person building a stable life away from the street, success cannot be measured only by how many children entered a programme. We must also ask whether the conditions supporting that change became stronger.

Perhaps one of the most important shifts in social impact is moving from treating visible symptoms towards understanding the systems that produce them. Sometimes sustainable change requires travelling further upstream than the problem we can immediately see. Before deciding what solution to fund, build or scale, we should first make sure we understand the problem we are actually trying to solve.

The writer is a brand strategist working at the intersection of business, communication, and growth.