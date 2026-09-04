Tanzania: Camara Launches Digital Centre At Public School in Nyasa

Camara Education Tanzania has officially launched a digital learning centre at a public owned Mkali Secondary School in Nyasa District, Ruvuma Region, as part of the implementation of the Nasoma Project, which aims to expand access to technology-enabled education in public schools across Tanzania.

The Nasoma Project is being implemented by Camara Education Tanzania in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Prime Minister's Office- Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), with the aim of enabling students and teachers to use ICT and digital resources in teaching and learning.

Since its establishment in 2024, the Nasoma Project has reached a total of 35 schools across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The centre was officially launched by Nyasa Member of Parliament, Mr John Nchimbi, who presided over the ceremony, marking the formal commencement of its use to provide students and teachers with greater opportunities to learn and utilise technology in education.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The centre is equipped with 26 desktop computers, a projector, a smart TV, a whiteboard, ICT maintenance equipment, a Local Area Network (LAN) infrastructure and internet connectivity.

The centre also has a server containing educational content that can be accessed without an internet connection, enabling students and teachers to access learning resources even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Through the centre, students will have opportunities to develop digital skills, conduct research, access educational resources and use technology as part of their everyday learning experience. Teachers will also benefit from an environment that enables them to use ICT tools to improve teaching and learning, as well as enhance their professional skills.

The project, valued at more than 35m/-, is expected to be implemented over a four-year period. During this period, Camara Education Tanzania will continue to provide close supervision, monitoring and technical support to ensure that the centre is properly utilised and remains sustainable. Upon completion of the implementation period, ownership of the Digital Learning Centre will be handed over to the school.

The establishment of the centre is another step towards supporting the government's efforts to connect schools with digital opportunities and ensure that students have access to the tools, knowledge and learning environments they need to learn, innovate and prepare for an increasingly technology-driven world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Nasoma Project is implemented by Camara Education Tanzania in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), with the aim of strengthening access to and use of technology in education through the establishment of Digital Learning Centres in public schools.

Camara Education Tanzania is a non-governmental organisation that seeks to improve education through the use of technology by increasing access to ICT equipment and digital content, providing teacher training and offering technical support to schools and communities.