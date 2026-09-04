Tanzania: Dar Enjoys Guardians of the Peak Premiere As It Promotes Tanzania's Major Tourism Attractions

Dar es Salaam — A special screening of the environmental documentary Guardians of the Peak, aimed at promoting conservation of Mount Kilimanjaro and raising awareness about Tanzania's tourism attractions, has been held for students at Tambaza Secondary School in Dar es Salaam.

The screening was organised by the film's producers in collaboration with the Lions Club of Humanity Dar es Salaam as part of efforts to educate and inspire young people to take an active role in environmental conservation.

The initiative sought to enhance students' understanding of the importance of protecting the environment, the challenges facing natural areas and the responsibility of communities to safeguard natural resources for both present and future generations.

Through the documentary, students had an opportunity to learn about environmental conservation and the importance of protecting natural ecosystems, while being encouraged to become ambassadors for environmental protection within their communities.

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In addition to watching the film, the students participated in discussions and environmental education sessions, where they explored various challenges associated with environmental degradation and discussed ways in which young people can contribute to addressing them.

The students were also given an opportunity to present innovations and written works related to environmental conservation.

The initiative was described as an important platform for empowering young people to use their knowledge, creativity and innovative ideas to address environmental challenges.

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Organisers said involving students in such initiatives was crucial as young people are key stakeholders in ensuring that environmental conservation knowledge and practices are passed from one generation to another.

The event also featured a tree-planting exercise, symbolising the joint commitment to environmental conservation, increasing vegetation cover and encouraging communities to take practical action to protect their surroundings.

By combining film, environmental education, student creativity and practical conservation activities such as tree planting, the organisers aim to inspire young people to recognise that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility that requires collective action.

Guardians of the Peak is part of broader efforts to use film and the arts as tools for promoting environmental education and increasing public awareness of the importance of protecting Tanzania's natural heritage and tourism attractions.