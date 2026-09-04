Tanzania: Committee Commends AG, CPD for Promptly Fixing Legal Gaps

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Governance, Constitution and Law has commended Attorney General Hamza Johari and Chief Parliamentary Draftsman (CPD) Onorius Njole for promptly preparing the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2) Bill, 2026, after identifying various challenges and shortcomings in the implementation of existing laws.

Presenting the committee's views in the National Assembly in Dodoma on Wednesday, committee member Dr Oscar Kikoyo also commended officials under the Office of the Attorney General, as well as officials from various institutions responsible for administering and implementing the laws proposed for amendment, for their cooperation and support throughout the committee's work.

Presenting the committee's views on the Bill, Dr Kikoyo said members had agreed with the proposals contained in it, except in some areas where they provided comments and recommendations and made various improvements.

He said that, in addition to amendments to the Wildlife Conservation Act and other laws that the Government had pledged to bring before Parliament, the committee had advised the Government to take action against officials who hold livestock in violation of other laws, including the Animal Welfare Act and its regulations.

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He said such officials should be held accountable for failing to uphold the rights and welfare of livestock while the animals are being held for various reasons.

After the presentation of the committee's views, lawmakers debated the proposed amendments presented by Attorney General Hamza Johari to the House.

The Wildlife Conservation Act was among seven laws included in the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2) Bill, 2026, which Mr Johari presented to the House in Dodoma for deliberation and subsequent passage.

Mr Johari said the amendments to the Act had been proposed after it was established that the confiscation of a person's property, including livestock, was contrary to Article 24 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977.

Responding to MPs' contributions to the proposed amendments, Mr Johari cited the constitutional provision, which states:

"Every person is entitled to own property and has a right to the protection of his property held in accordance with the law.

"Subject to the provisions of sub-article (1), it shall be unlawful for any person to be deprived of his property for the purposes of nationalization or any other purposes without the authority of law which makes provision for fair and adequate compensation."