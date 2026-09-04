Africa: Tanzania Ready to Welcome Africa

Dar Es Slaam — ACCORDING to CAF, its inspection team is in Tanzania this week. They are moving from city to city, touring stadiums, training grounds, hotels and airports. Their presence alone tells us something important.

History is no longer a dream. It is walking through our gates. For the first time, Tanzania will co-host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 alongside Kenya and Uganda and the world is watching how we prepare.

This visit is not about finding faults. It is about partnership. CAF is here to walk with us, to see what we already have and to guide us on what we can make better before 2027.

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And from what we are hearing on the ground, the message is clear. Tanzania is serious and Tanzania is ready to rise to the occasion.

The National Stadium in Dar es Salaam remains the centrepiece of our preparations.

As the delegation walks through its tunnels and stands, they see a venue that can already host big crowds and big matches.

They are also looking closely at media tribunes, dressing rooms, floodlights and the pitch. Any recommendations they give now are a gift. We still have almost a year.

That is enough time for the Ministry of Sports, TFF and all partners to work and deliver a stadium that meets CAF standards and makes every Tanzanian proud.

The team is also visiting training facilities outside Dar es Salaam. This is where Tanzania has a unique advantage.

Our weather is good throughout the year. Our people are peaceful and welcoming. Our hotels and hospitality industry are ready to host teams for weeks at a time.

Imagine 24 national teams choosing Tanzania as their base camp because of our environment and the care we give them.

That would be a win for football and for tourism. Co-hosting with Kenya and Uganda is a strength, not a weakness. It shows East African unity. But for Tanzania, this is our debut as an AFCON host nation. We must make it memorable.

The benefits will touch every corner of our economy. Hotels will be full. Transport will be busy. Markets will be lively. Young people will get jobs in events, security, media and sports management.

And for one month, the cameras of the world will be on Tanzania, showing our beauty, our culture and our capacity.

For the Taifa Stars, this is a once-in-a-generation chance. As hosts we qualify automatically. That gives our coaches and players time to prepare without the pressure of qualifiers.

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Let us use that time well. More international friendlies, more exposure for our young players and a stronger domestic league.

When Africa comes to Tanzania in 2027, we should not just participate. We should compete and we should make our people proud.

To all Tanzanians, this tournament belongs to us too. CAF can inspect infrastructure, but only we can create the atmosphere.

Let us welcome visitors with the kindness we are known for. Let us keep our cities clean. Let us fill the stadiums and sing the national anthem with pride.

The way we host will be remembered long after the final whistle. The inspection is still ongoing and the final report will give us a clear roadmap.

Let us receive it with an open mind and act on it with speed. Tanzania has never hosted AFCON before. 2027 is our opportunity to set the standard.

I believe in this country, in our leadership and in our people. Africa is coming home to East Africa. And Tanzania is preparing to welcome it with open arms!