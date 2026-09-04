Tanzania: Feeding Programme Covers 129 Schools

Geita — BUKOMBE District Council has expanded school feeding services to 129 schools, reaching 96 per cent of the 134 primary and secondary schools implementing school meal programmes.

District Nutrition Officer, Mr Praygod Lyimo announced the achievement during the visit of the 2026 National Uhuru Torch leaders to the district, where they inspected projects and laid the foundation stone for a Mother and Child Building in Ushirombo.

"This progress resulted from nutrition interventions implemented through the District Nutrition Committee in line with national nutrition guidelines and the Nutrition Contract," he said.

Mr Lyimo said the council allocated 92m/- from its own-source revenue for nutrition activities during the 2025/26 financial year, following the guideline of allocating 1,000/- per child.

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He said 168,489 parents and caregivers had received nutrition education on proper feeding practices and balanced diets during a child's first 1,000 days of life to help prevent malnutrition.

The council also exceeded its Vitamin A supplementation target by reaching 91,150 children aged between six and 59 months, equivalent to 133 per cent of the target of 68,044 children.

Mr Lyimo said the achievement contributed to targets under the second phase of the National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP II) for 2021/22-2025/26, particularly on micronutrient supplementation.

He said the council had also established 22 orange-fleshed sweet potato farms to increase access to nutrient-rich foods that support children's growth.

"Our community has been encouraged to grow and consume nutritious crops. So far, there are 22 orange-fleshed sweet potato farms aimed at improving access to nutrient-rich foods, which are essential for children's growth," he said.

Mr Lyimo said ongoing nutrition education had helped identify 35 children with severe acute malnutrition, who were referred to health facilities for treatment.

Meanwhile, Uhuru Torch race leader, Wazo Mwang'onda urged nutrition officers to intensify public education on preventing excessive weight, saying it was becoming an emerging health concern.