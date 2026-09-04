South Africa: SAWS Issues Advisories for Very Cold, Wet and Windy Conditions

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several advisories for very cold, wet and windy conditions in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and the Northern Cape on Friday.

"Wet and windy conditions are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Very cold conditions are expected in places over the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities in the Eastern Cape. Very cold, wet and windy conditions can also be expected in places over Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape," SAWS said.

The weather service also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State and North West, as well as the central and northern parts of Limpopo.

The weather service issued the following warnings:

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Orange Level 5 Warning : Severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding of formal and informal settlements, as well as roads and bridges, wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning, are expected over the east-central parts of the Northern Cape.

: Severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding of formal and informal settlements, as well as roads and bridges, wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning, are expected over the east-central parts of the Northern Cape. Yellow Level 4 Warning : Severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning, are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State, the extreme western parts of North West and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

: Severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning, are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State, the extreme western parts of North West and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Yellow Level 4 Warning : Damaging winds that could lead to interruptions to power, communication and other utilities and services, damage to settlements, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as problems for high-sided vehicles on routes prone to crosswinds, are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape, the central and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except the south-west.

: Damaging winds that could lead to interruptions to power, communication and other utilities and services, damage to settlements, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as problems for high-sided vehicles on routes prone to crosswinds, are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape, the central and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except the south-west. Yellow Level 4 Warning : Damaging winds and waves that could disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

: Damaging winds and waves that could disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Yellow Level 4 Warning : Damaging winds that could disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

: Damaging winds that could disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Yellow Level 2 Warning : Damaging waves that could disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

: Damaging waves that could disrupt ports and harbours and pose a danger to navigation at sea are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Yellow Level 2 Warning : Damaging winds that could damage temporary structures and settlements and disrupt transport routes and travel services are expected over the western and southern parts of the Western Cape, the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape and the southern and central parts of Mpumalanga.

: Damaging winds that could damage temporary structures and settlements and disrupt transport routes and travel services are expected over the western and southern parts of the Western Cape, the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape and the southern and central parts of Mpumalanga. Yellow Level 2 Warning : Severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State, the central and eastern parts of North West, the southern parts of Gauteng and the south-western parts of Mpumalanga.

: Severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and disruption to municipal services due to excessive lightning are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State, the central and eastern parts of North West, the southern parts of Gauteng and the south-western parts of Mpumalanga. Yellow Level 2 Warning: Disruptive rainfall that could lead to localised flooding of settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges is expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.