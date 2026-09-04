Kenya: Question Police Reforms, but Stick to Facts - Ruto Tells Critics

Nairobi — President William Ruto has defended the Government's decision to introduce new police uniforms, saying the change is part of a wider programme to reform and modernise the National Police Service.

Speaking on Friday during the passing-out parade of Administration Police recruits at the National Police College in Embakasi, President Ruto said the entire police reform programme must be subjected to public scrutiny because it is funded by taxpayers.

His remarks come as the new uniform faces questions over its cost and procurement process, with critics questioning whether changing the attire should be a priority at a time when the police service continues to face concerns over accountability and allegations of abuses.

"Because this entire police reform programme is undertaken in the public interest and financed with public resources, every aspect of it must withstand scrutiny. We welcome the scrutiny of every decision and every shilling spent," President Ruto said.

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"Accountability is a constitutional obligation and must rest on facts, evidence and the truth. We must demand answers without prejudice; question decisions without condemning people unheard and expose wrongdoing wherever it exists," he added.

The President said scrutiny should not be interpreted as opposition to reforms, arguing that proper oversight could help strengthen public institutions.

"Honest scrutiny strengthens institutions, safeguards public resources and serves the greater public interest," he said.

New Uniforms

The new uniform is the latest stage of a process that began in 2023 as part of efforts to overhaul the National Police Service.

The NPS undertook public participation and sought views from police officers and members of the public on proposed designs. Four shirt designs were presented to the public as part of the process, with the option featuring a light or sky-blue shirt and navy-blue trousers eventually emerging as the new General Duty attire.

The new uniform features a light-blue shirt or blouse, deep navy-blue trousers, a jacket, T-shirt, beret, sweater, socks, belt, lanyard and raincoat. It also incorporates officers' names and service numbers, together with the Kenya Police logo and national flag.

The new attire is intended for General Duty police officers, while specialised formations such as the Administration Police Service and General Service Unit will retain their distinctive uniforms, including camouflage, to help differentiate them during operations.

The Government has described the uniform as more than a change in appearance, arguing that it is intended to improve officers' morale, professional identity, operational suitability and dignity.

President Ruto had earlier said the Government would seek the views of police officers on their preferred uniform as part of the broader modernisation programme.

Cost and procurement questions

The uniform has, however, attracted controversy over the amount of public money being spent on the change.

The new uniform is intended for about 60,000 General Duty officers, and sources estimated the cost of a set at about Sh25,000. Supplying two sets to each officer would therefore put the potential cost at about Sh3 billion.

The procurement process has also come under scrutiny, with former Chief Justice David Maraga among those questioning the deal. Reports have put the overall procurement at about Sh2.8 billion.

The National Police Service has since moved to clarify the procurement process and identify the company contracted to manufacture the uniforms. The Service said four Kenyan textile manufacturers had been invited to submit samples as part of the process, with the Government also seeking to support local manufacturing.

It is against this backdrop that President Ruto urged Kenyans to examine the programme using evidence rather than political accusations.

His defence of the uniform also comes at a difficult moment for the National Police Service, which is facing renewed public scrutiny over alleged abuses, including abductions.

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Police reforms

President Ruto sought to place the uniform debate within the wider police modernisation programme, which includes equipment, technology, housing and welfare improvements.

In December 2024, he said the Government planned to spend Sh28 billion over two years on modernising the National Police Service, including new equipment, digitisation of police operations and construction of housing for officers.

The President said the reforms were intended to create a modern police service capable of providing better security while improving the working conditions of officers.

At Friday's passing-out ceremony, he challenged the new officers to exercise restraint and uphold accountability and humanity when enforcing the law.