Kenya: Ruto Fires Back At Critics of New Police Uniforms

PCS
President William Ruto.
4 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has defended Kenya's new police uniforms amid criticism over the design, saying the change is part of a wider plan to transform the National Police Service.

Speaking during the 59th Passing-Out Parade for Administration Police recruits at the National Police College in Embakasi, Nairobi, Ruto said the new uniforms should not be viewed as an isolated project.

"The new uniforms for general duty officers that we unveiled last week must be understood within this broader reform program," Ruto said.

"It is not a standalone intervention, but part of the comprehensive transformation of the National Police Service arising from the reform process."

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The President said the uniforms were developed after consultations with police officers and members of the public.

According to Ruto, the new design was meant to improve the professional identity of officers while also considering their operational needs and dignity.

"The uniform itself emerged from consultation with police officers and with the Kenyan public," he said.

He acknowledged that a uniform by itself could not change the police service, but argued that it plays a role in building a more professional force.

"A uniform alone cannot transform policing, but professional identity and pride are part of building a modern, disciplined, and effective police service," Ruto said.

The President also appeared to welcome scrutiny of the wider police reform programme, saying public resources must be properly accounted for.

"And because this entire reform program is undertaken in the public interest and financed with public resources, every aspect of it must withstand scrutiny," Ruto said.

"We welcome scrutiny of every decision and every shilling spent."

Ruto said Kenyans should ask questions about government decisions but warned against condemning individuals without evidence.

"We must demand answers without prejudice, question decisions without condemning people unheard, and expose wrongdoing wherever it exists," he said.

"Honest scrutiny strengthens institutions, safeguards public resources, and serves the greater public interest."

Ruto said the uniform changes are only one part of a much wider programme covering police pay, welfare, housing, training, equipment, technology and infrastructure.

He said the government had completed a three-phase salary review that increased the entry-level basic salary of a police constable by 36 per cent.

"There are corresponding adjustments across all the other senior ranks," Ruto said.

The President also said the government was expanding police housing, including projects in Embakasi, while improving healthcare through the Usalama Cover.

Other reforms, he said, include better mobility, protective equipment, specialised operational assets and air support.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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