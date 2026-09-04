Kenya: 109km Power Line Linking Machakos, Konza and Namanga Commissioned

4 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 4 - President William Ruto yesterday commissioned a 109-kilometre electricity transmission line linking Machakos, Konza, Isinya and Namanga.

The 132kV line connects the areas through 132/33kV substations and adds transmission capacity to the national grid.

The project is expected to improve electricity supply to businesses and industries in Machakos, Konza, Kajiado and Namanga, as well as the Namanga border crossing with Tanzania.

The Machakos-Konza section, covering 15 kilometres, was energised in October 2016, while the 94-kilometre Isinya-Namanga section was commissioned in February 2024.

The additional capacity will help meet rising electricity demand in southern Kenya, including at Konza Technopolis and along the Namanga economic corridor.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the government would continue investing in electricity infrastructure to support businesses and industries.

"Reliable electricity is at the heart of this agenda, and through projects such as the Isinya-Namanga transmission line, we are creating the foundation for businesses and industries to grow," Wandayi said.

The project, which was implemented by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) in partnership with India's Shyama Power Limited, was financed by the Government of Kenya and India's Export-Import Bank.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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