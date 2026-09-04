Liberia Gets New Justice Minister

4 September 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Listen MONROVIA-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on Wednesday, announced a series of new appointments affecting the ministries of Justice, Local government and Monrovia Transit Authority.

He appointed Cllr. Betty M. Lamin Blamo, replacing

Minister Oswald N. Tweh. According to an Executive Mansion statement, Cllr. Abrahim Boimah Sillah, Sr. was appointed as Solicitor General, replacing Cllr. Augustine Fayiah.

The statement said the two former government officials, Tweh and Fayiah are expected to be reassigned.

Other areas affected are Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection: Ms. Angel M. Morris who goes as Deputy Minister for Public Affairs, alongside Mr. Harrison K. Sorsor as Assistant Minister for Research, Policy and Planning.

Also, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC): Mr. Alex Chersia Grant was appointed Commissioner.

At the Ministry of Local Government: Mr. Christopher Ben Bailey goes as Superintendent for Grand Gedeh County.

The statement also said that Mr. Benedict Yeke Harleysion, Sr. of the National Transit Authority (NTA): has been reappointed as Chairman of the Board.

Cllr. Blamo once served as Solicitor General during the regime of former president, madam Ellen Johjnson Sirleaf second term.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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