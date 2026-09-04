Tanzania: FCC Backs Technology to Fight Counterfeits

Dar es Salaam — FAIR Competition Commission (FCC) Acting Director General, Khadija Ngasongwa has called on manufacturers and businesses to embrace new product-authentication technology as part of efforts to protect consumers, legitimate enterprises and locally produced brands from counterfeit goods.

Speaking on Wednesday at a forum on new productsecurity technology, Ms Ngasongwa said increasingly sophisticated counterfeiters required manufacturers and regulators to adopt better ways of detecting fake products before they reached consumers.

She said businesses invest heavily in developing products, building brands and markets, and must protect the investments from illegal copying.

"A businessperson affected by counterfeit products can come to the Commission and lodge a complaint," she said, urging affected manufacturers and traders to report the matter.

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She said product protection was important not only to manufacturers but also to consumers, who expected genuine products to perform as intended and, in some cases, to be safe for use. Ms Ngasongwa said counterfeit products could cause financial losses to consumers, undermine the reputation of genuine manufacturers and expose the public to serious health and safety risks.

Nanosilikan Africa Company Chairman, Joshua Alan, said authorities could seize counterfeit goods and punish traders, but consumers might suffer before action is taken. He said farmers could lose a season to fake inputs, while patients could unknowingly take counterfeit medicine.

"There is a difference between protecting someone and equipping them. Consumers should be given tools to protect themselves," Mr Alan said.

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He said Nanosilikan's technology allows buyers to authenticate products before paying. According to the developers, the system uses a specialised magnetic security feature that can be added to paper, plastic and product labels.

Mr Alan said the technology could restore confidence in Tanzanian products by combating counterfeits and protecting legitimate brands.

"Tanzania allows free business and trade, but people also try to introduce fraud into products, causing harm to society," he said.

The technology can be added to labels on products such as bottled water. With cooperation among government, manufacturers, technology providers and consumers, it could deter counterfeiters and help buyers verify products.

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TISEZA Director General, Gilead Teri said identifying fakes before purchase could prevent financial, health and safety risks. He said the technology would also protect manufacturers' brands, strengthen regulatory surveillance and help consumers confirm genuine products.